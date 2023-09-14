“I’m the one that needs to figure it out” - Justin Thomas aims to take control of his swing and return to top form at the Fortinet Championship

The 2022-23 campaign was probably the worst season of Justin Thomas' career so far. It was a year in which he was far below the quality that led him to win 15 PGA Tour tournaments (2 majors). According to Thomas himself, he is trying to play a more active role in recovering his sporting form.

Justin Thomas offered a press conference at the Silverado Resort, home of the Fortinet Championship that will be played starting this Thursday. Thomas will tee off as one of the best players to win the tournament.

This was part of what Justin Thomas told reporters, according to NUCLR Golf:

"I am very lucky to have a team that's very, very involved, but I just think for me personally, I became dependent on them and then I just lost all ownership, all accountability to where when things were going wrong. I was looking to them to answer the questions instead of, I'm the one that needs to figure it out at some point."

He added:

"Nothing is as extreme as it is as much as it's just me being me again and trying to just dig it out of the dirt and take ownership and take accountability and try to figure out how to shoot as low as I can again."

Justin Thomas will be teeing off at 3:38 p.m. (Eastern Time) from hole one. He will be part of a group completed by young stars Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala.

How was the 2022-23 season for Justin Thomas?

When you evaluate Justin Thomas' 2022-23 season, you can see that he had two very distinct halves in terms of results. Thomas' performance was one before the Masters Tournament and one after.

Justin Thomas finished March with nine tournaments played, uncut, with seven Top 25s, including his best result of the year (4th at the WM Phoenix Open).

Beginning in April (starting at the Masters Tournament), Thomas played 12 tournaments with six missed cuts. The instability of his game is reflected in the fact that in that segment of the season, he also posted four Top 25s.

For the past three seasons, Thomas has struggled in crucial areas of his game. Only his extraordinary golfing talent had kept him safe from disaster, as he had not failed to win at least one tournament a year, including important events such as the PGA Championship and The PLAYERS.

But in the 2022-23 season, these problems worsened. Thomas was among the worst players on the PGA Tour in such widely differing areas of play as Driving Accuracy Percentage (56.24%) and Total Putting (262.3). In other aspects, he remained an average player (only excelling in the length of his drive).

However, Thomas is still considered one of the most important players on the circuit. So much so that, despite these problems, he was called to defend the American flag in the next Ryder Cup.