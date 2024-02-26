“I’m being paid more to play the same sport” Jon Rahm explains why he ditched PGA Tour for LIV Golf in a new interview

Jon Rahm rocked the golf world again this Sunday, February 25, by making new statements about his move to LIV Golf. Rahm acknowledged that the money he was offered played a key role in his decision. "I'm being paid more to play the same sport," he said.

The Spaniard gave an interview with journalist Marty Smith for ESPN's Sports Center show. The first part of the interview was published this Sunday and Jon Rahm addresses issues related to his move to LIV Golf and his future on the PGA Tour.

Jon Rahm did not hide the role money played in his decision to move to LIV Golf. This was part of what he had to say about it (via ESPN):

"The best way I can explain it is, live golf wasn't a thing or a possibility for us growing up. PGA Tour was the pennacle of golf, right? This is a new change, a big change and I don't want to skip through this point because... there's no point."

"A big change on the way the golfers get compensated. I'll be lying if I said it wasn't a big part of it. In a nutshell, I'm getting paid more to play the same sport and have more time. I don't know about most people, that sounds great to me."

Jon Rahm officially announced in December 2023 that he had signed to play with LIV Golf for three seasons. The amount received by the Spaniard has not been officially disclosed but is estimated to be around $600 million.

What else did Jon Rahm talk about with Sports Center?

Marty Smith asked Jon Rahm to talk about other topics, such as what other players had told him about their decision. Particularly in the case of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, the Spaniard confirmed having talked to both.

As Rahm told ESPN's Sports Center, Rory McIlroy was as supportive in his private communication as he has been in his public statements. In the case of Tiger Woods, the Spaniard claimed to have texted him but did not clarify if he had received any response from the 15-time major champion.

Rahm also confirmed his interest in continuing to play PGA Tour and DP World Tour tournaments if he is allowed to do so. "I'm not giving up," he assured.

The Spaniard also referred to how much his decision was made easier by the fact that he won The Masters in 2023. According to what he told Sports Center, if he had not yet won at Augusta National, it is possible that he would not have decided to sign with LIV Golf.

Rahm made his debut at the 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba, both individually and with his team, Legion XIII. There he finished third, while the team won the tournament. Subsequently, they played the LIV Golf Las Vegas, where Rahm finished 8th and Legion XIII fifth.