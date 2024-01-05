"I'm passionate about it away from LIV Golf” - Greg Norman says building golf courses is his passion ‘outside of business’

Greg Norman said recently that designing golf courses has been his passion and one accomplishment he is proud of, apart from his LIV and playing achievements.

Norman had a great professional career before he ventured into the business and founded the 'Greg Norman Company', which works in various fields such as apparel, interior design, real estate, wine production, private equity, and golf course design.

On Thursday, January 4, the LIV Golf CEO was a guest on the Fairway to Heaven podcast hosted by Su-Ann Heng and Jerry Foltz. When asked about his favorite achievement outside of his playing days or being LIV CEO, he picked the golf course design, which he referred to as his passion. He said:

"I'm passionate about it [golf course designing] away from the LIV. I juggle that as well because we are building golf courses we've opened 121 around the world. And as a economic indicator, because of my longevity in designing golf courses I've seen the changes and where the money moves around the world.

"The GFC was going to hit. I was in Turkey giving a speech at a conference, and we knew the GFC was coming because our accounts receivables were moving from 30 days to 60 days to 90 days to 120 days. So, that tells me that everybody's starting to tighten up their bootstraps, and they're going to hold their money, as long cash is King."

Norman added that he knew the global financial crisis wasn't going to last forever, so he strategized with his team accordingly to make the pendulum swing back to the positive side.

"So things like that I've done with my golf course design business I'm proud of. Building a golf course in mainland China, Saudi Arabia, now building in Mexico, in Brazil, Australia, United States all through Europe. 50% of all golf courses under construction today are between the GCC [middle east] and the Pacific rim. So if you put that in perspective there is a 25 year cycle of golf growth in that region.

"So as sitting in the chair of whether it's Greg Norman Golf Course designer or whether it's the CEO and Commissioner of LIV, look at these opportunities that sit out there in front of us. How are we going to maximize this, how do we put, how do we bring our platforms in here to develop that. And I do it with my real estate business, the Branded real estate and that's where we go. So I would say the golf courses outside of my business."

How many golf courses has Greg Norman built?

Here are all the golf courses that Greg Norman has designed:

United States:

Course at Wente Vineyards, Livermore, California

PGA West (Greg Norman Course), La Quinta, California

Cornerstone Club, Montrose, Colorado

Red Sky GC, Vail, Colorado

ChampionsGate GC (National Course, International Course), Citrus Ridge, Florida

Jupiter CC, Jupiter, Florida

Medalist GC, Hobe Sound, Florida

Medalist Short Course, Hobe Sound, Florida

Parkland G&CC, Parkland, Florida

Pompano Beach Municipal GC, Pompano Beach, Florida

Ritz-Carlton GC - Grande Lakes, Orlando, Florida

Shark's Tooth GC, Panama City Beach, Florida

Talis Park GC, Naples, Florida

Tiburón GC (Gold Course, Black Course), Naples, Florida

Savannah Quarters CC, Pooler, Georgia

The River Club, Suwanee, Georgia

TPC Sugarloaf (The Pines), Duluth, Georgia

TPC Sugarloaf (The Stables, The Meadows), Duluth, Georgia

The Experience at Koele, Lana‘i City, Hawaii

Royal Melbourne CC, Long Grove, Illinois

Stone Canyon GC, Independence, Missouri

Trump National GC - Charlotte, Mooresville, North Carolina

Elks Run GC, Batavia, Ohio

Barefoot Resort, North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Nayarit, Okatie, South Carolina

The Reserve GC, Pawleys Island, South Carolina

Tennessee National GC, Loudon, Tennessee

The Grove, College Grove, Tennessee

Meadowbrook Farms GC, Katy, Texas

TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas

Norman Course at Lansdowne Resort, Leesburg, Virginia

Sharkbite at Lansdowne Resort, Lansdowne, Virginia

Argentina:

El Desafío Mountain Resort, San Martín de los Andes, Neuquén

Australia:

Cathedral Lodge, Melbourne, Victoria

Copperclub at The Dunes Port Hughes, Adelaide, South Australia

Ellerston GC, Ellerston, New South Wales

New South Wales GC, Sydney, New South Wales

Pelican Waters GC, Pelican Waters, Queensland

Sanctuary Lakes GC, Point Cook, Victoria

Settlers Run G&CC, Botanic Ridge, Victoria

Stonecutters Ridge GC, Colebee, New South Wales

The Brookwater G&CC, Brookwater, Queensland

The Eastern GC, Yarra Valley, Victoria

The Glades GC, Robina, Queensland

The Grand GC, Nerang, Queensland

The Grange GC (East), Grange, South Australia

The National Moonah Course, Melbourne, Victoria

The Vintage GC, Rothbury, New South Wales

Bahamas:

Sandals Emerald Bay GC, Great Exuma

Anguilla:

Aurora International, British West Indies

Canada:

Wyndance GC, Uxbridge, Ontario

Cayman Islands:

Ritz-Carlton GC - Grand Cayman (Blue Tip), Grand Cayman

China:

Kai Kou GC, Xiamen, Fujian

Mission Hills GC (Norman Course), Shenzhen, Guangdong

Tianjin GC, Tianjin

Zhuhai Lakewood GC, Zhuhai, Guangdong

Colombia:

Mar de Indias GC, Cartagena, Bolívar

Egypt:

The Allegria GC, Sheikh Zayed City, Cairo

India:

Jaypee Greens, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Lodha Belmondo GC, Pune, Maharashtra

Indonesia:

Laguna Bintan GC, Bintan Island, Riau Islands

Nirwana Bali GC, Tanah Lot, Bali

Riverside GC, Bogor, West Java

Tering Bay G&CC, Batam, Riau Islands

Ireland:

Doonbeg GC, Doonbeg, Munster

Japan:

Shirasagi GC, Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture

Jordan:

Ayla Oasis, Aqaba, Aqaba Governorate

Mariana Islands:

Lao Lao Bay Resort (East Course, West Course), Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands

Mexico:

El Camaleón Mayakoba GC, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo

Litibu GC, Punta Mita, Nayarit

Playa Mujeres GC, Cancún, Quintana Roo

Puerto Los Cabos GC (Mission Course), Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur

Punta Tiburón Residencial Marina & Golf, Boca del Río, Veracruz

Solmar Golf Links, Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur

The Norman Signature GC at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta, Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarit

Oman:

The Wave (Al Mouj Golf), Muscat, Muscat Governorate

Philippines:

Splendido Taal CC, Batangas City, Batangas

Puerto Rico:

The River Course, Río Grande

South Africa:

Eye of Africa, Johannesburg, Gauteng

South Korea:

Jade Palace GC, Chuncheon, Gangwon

Spain:

Lumine GC (Centre Course, North Course), Tarragona, Province of Tarragona

Real El Prat GC, Barcelona, Province of Barcelona

Thailand:

Thana City CC, Bang Chalong, Samut Prakan

United Arab Emirates:

Eco-Signature at Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course, Fire Course), Dubai, Emirate of Dubai

Vietnam:

Danang GC, Danang, Hải Châu

KN Golf Links Cam Ranh, Nha Trang, Khánh Hòa

The Bluffs, Vung Tàu, Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu