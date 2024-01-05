"I'm passionate about it away from LIV Golf” - Greg Norman says building golf courses is his passion ‘outside of business’

Greg Norman said recently that designing golf courses has been his passion and one accomplishment he is proud of, apart from his LIV and playing achievements.
Norman had a great professional career before he ventured into the business and founded the 'Greg Norman Company', which works in various fields such as apparel, interior design, real estate, wine production, private equity, and golf course design.
On Thursday, January 4, the LIV Golf CEO was a guest on the Fairway to Heaven podcast hosted by Su-Ann Heng and Jerry Foltz. When asked about his favorite achievement outside of his playing days or being LIV CEO, he picked the golf course design, which he referred to as his passion. He said:
"I'm passionate about it [golf course designing] away from the LIV. I juggle that as well because we are building golf courses we've opened 121 around the world. And as a economic indicator, because of my longevity in designing golf courses I've seen the changes and where the money moves around the world.
"The GFC was going to hit. I was in Turkey giving a speech at a conference, and we knew the GFC was coming because our accounts receivables were moving from 30 days to 60 days to 90 days to 120 days. So, that tells me that everybody's starting to tighten up their bootstraps, and they're going to hold their money, as long cash is King."
Norman added that he knew the global financial crisis wasn't going to last forever, so he strategized with his team accordingly to make the pendulum swing back to the positive side.
"So things like that I've done with my golf course design business I'm proud of. Building a golf course in mainland China, Saudi Arabia, now building in Mexico, in Brazil, Australia, United States all through Europe. 50% of all golf courses under construction today are between the GCC [middle east] and the Pacific rim. So if you put that in perspective there is a 25 year cycle of golf growth in that region.
"So as sitting in the chair of whether it's Greg Norman Golf Course designer or whether it's the CEO and Commissioner of LIV, look at these opportunities that sit out there in front of us. How are we going to maximize this, how do we put, how do we bring our platforms in here to develop that. And I do it with my real estate business, the Branded real estate and that's where we go. So I would say the golf courses outside of my business."
How many golf courses has Greg Norman built?
Here are all the golf courses that Greg Norman has designed:
United States:
- Course at Wente Vineyards, Livermore, California
- PGA West (Greg Norman Course), La Quinta, California
- Cornerstone Club, Montrose, Colorado
- Red Sky GC, Vail, Colorado
- ChampionsGate GC (National Course, International Course), Citrus Ridge, Florida
- Jupiter CC, Jupiter, Florida
- Medalist GC, Hobe Sound, Florida
- Medalist Short Course, Hobe Sound, Florida
- Parkland G&CC, Parkland, Florida
- Pompano Beach Municipal GC, Pompano Beach, Florida
- Ritz-Carlton GC - Grande Lakes, Orlando, Florida
- Shark's Tooth GC, Panama City Beach, Florida
- Talis Park GC, Naples, Florida
- Tiburón GC (Gold Course, Black Course), Naples, Florida
- Savannah Quarters CC, Pooler, Georgia
- The River Club, Suwanee, Georgia
- TPC Sugarloaf (The Pines), Duluth, Georgia
- TPC Sugarloaf (The Stables, The Meadows), Duluth, Georgia
- The Experience at Koele, Lana‘i City, Hawaii
- Royal Melbourne CC, Long Grove, Illinois
- Stone Canyon GC, Independence, Missouri
- Trump National GC - Charlotte, Mooresville, North Carolina
- Elks Run GC, Batavia, Ohio
- Barefoot Resort, North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Nayarit, Okatie, South Carolina
- The Reserve GC, Pawleys Island, South Carolina
- Tennessee National GC, Loudon, Tennessee
- The Grove, College Grove, Tennessee
- Meadowbrook Farms GC, Katy, Texas
- TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas
- Norman Course at Lansdowne Resort, Leesburg, Virginia
- Sharkbite at Lansdowne Resort, Lansdowne, Virginia
Argentina:
- El Desafío Mountain Resort, San Martín de los Andes, Neuquén
Australia:
- Cathedral Lodge, Melbourne, Victoria
- Copperclub at The Dunes Port Hughes, Adelaide, South Australia
- Ellerston GC, Ellerston, New South Wales
- New South Wales GC, Sydney, New South Wales
- Pelican Waters GC, Pelican Waters, Queensland
- Sanctuary Lakes GC, Point Cook, Victoria
- Settlers Run G&CC, Botanic Ridge, Victoria
- Stonecutters Ridge GC, Colebee, New South Wales
- The Brookwater G&CC, Brookwater, Queensland
- The Eastern GC, Yarra Valley, Victoria
- The Glades GC, Robina, Queensland
- The Grand GC, Nerang, Queensland
- The Grange GC (East), Grange, South Australia
- The National Moonah Course, Melbourne, Victoria
- The Vintage GC, Rothbury, New South Wales
Bahamas:
- Sandals Emerald Bay GC, Great Exuma
Anguilla:
- Aurora International, British West Indies
Canada:
- Wyndance GC, Uxbridge, Ontario
Cayman Islands:
- Ritz-Carlton GC - Grand Cayman (Blue Tip), Grand Cayman
China:
- Kai Kou GC, Xiamen, Fujian
- Mission Hills GC (Norman Course), Shenzhen, Guangdong
- Tianjin GC, Tianjin
- Zhuhai Lakewood GC, Zhuhai, Guangdong
Colombia:
- Mar de Indias GC, Cartagena, Bolívar
Egypt:
- The Allegria GC, Sheikh Zayed City, Cairo
India:
- Jaypee Greens, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh
- Lodha Belmondo GC, Pune, Maharashtra
Indonesia:
- Laguna Bintan GC, Bintan Island, Riau Islands
- Nirwana Bali GC, Tanah Lot, Bali
- Riverside GC, Bogor, West Java
- Tering Bay G&CC, Batam, Riau Islands
Ireland:
- Doonbeg GC, Doonbeg, Munster
Japan:
- Shirasagi GC, Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture
Jordan:
- Ayla Oasis, Aqaba, Aqaba Governorate
Mariana Islands:
- Lao Lao Bay Resort (East Course, West Course), Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands
Mexico:
- El Camaleón Mayakoba GC, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo
- Litibu GC, Punta Mita, Nayarit
- Playa Mujeres GC, Cancún, Quintana Roo
- Puerto Los Cabos GC (Mission Course), Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur
- Punta Tiburón Residencial Marina & Golf, Boca del Río, Veracruz
- Solmar Golf Links, Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur
- The Norman Signature GC at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta, Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarit
Oman:
- The Wave (Al Mouj Golf), Muscat, Muscat Governorate
Philippines:
- Splendido Taal CC, Batangas City, Batangas
Puerto Rico:
- The River Course, Río Grande
South Africa:
- Eye of Africa, Johannesburg, Gauteng
South Korea:
- Jade Palace GC, Chuncheon, Gangwon
Spain:
- Lumine GC (Centre Course, North Course), Tarragona, Province of Tarragona
- Real El Prat GC, Barcelona, Province of Barcelona
Thailand:
- Thana City CC, Bang Chalong, Samut Prakan
United Arab Emirates:
- Eco-Signature at Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course, Fire Course), Dubai, Emirate of Dubai
Vietnam:
- Danang GC, Danang, Hải Châu
- KN Golf Links Cam Ranh, Nha Trang, Khánh Hòa
- The Bluffs, Vung Tàu, Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu