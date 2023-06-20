“I’m not playing, I might as well drink” - Michael Block reveals why he was at the US Open this weekend despite not qualifying

Michael Block didn't compete at the US Open 2023, but he was present at the tournament's official cocktail party, Dewar’s Lemon Wedge, as the company's ambassador.

Block became an overnight sensation after finishing T15 in the 2023 PGA Championship. As a result of his incredible run at Oak Hill, he received a sponsor exemption for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial and the RBC Canadian Open.

The 47-year-old golfer wasn't on the playing field at Los Angeles Country Club, but he didn't miss the opportunity to be present at the event as a spectator and Dewar's ambassador.

In a small interview with GOLF's James Colgan, Michael Block spoke about the feeling of being present at the US Open.

"I’m still to this day pinching myself in the morning," he said. "When I’m walking here at the U.S. Open and people know me, I’m just, like, blown away."

Earlier this month, Block failed to qualify for the third major of the season by falling just two strokes short.

The final day of the US Open, Sunday, June 18, was Father's Day as well. Block talked about the 'Father’s Day grudge match' he played with his 76-year-old father and two sons at the Arroyo Trabuco, his club in South California.

He said:

"My dad can still shoot in the low 70s on a pretty consistent basis. Not from the tips anymore. But he can still do it."

Block was drinking Dewar’s Lemon Wedge during the interview, and he also talked about his love for it.

"I’ve been here for three days, and I think this is more than my second Lemon Wedge I’ve had," said Block. "They’re absolutely fantastic. Dewar’s is the official scotch whisky of the U.S. Open, and since I’m not playing, I might as well drink it."

Michael Block had a brilliant run at the PGA Championship. In some ways, he was the star of the week at Oak Hill. Fans had a lot more support for him than the eventual winner, Brooks Koepka. In an interview with CBS, he said that it was like living a dream for him.

"I'm living a dream. I'm making sure that I enjoy this moment. I've learned that after my 46 years of life, it's not going to get better than this. There's no way."

Where will Michael Block play next on the PGA Tour?

Michale Block was last seen playing at the RBC Canadian Open - Round One

Since his incredible performance at the PGA Championship, Michael Block has competed in two events: the Charles Schwab Challenge and the RBC Canadian Open. Unfortunately, he couldn't make it to the weekend for both events. In fact, he finished last at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The PGA Tour is next headed to Cromwell, Connecticut, where the 2023 Travelers Championship will take place from Thursday, June 22 to Sunday, June 25 at TPC River Highlands. As Block hasn't received any invitations for the event, he will be missing from the action this week.

As of now, there is no upcoming tournament on the PGA Tour where Michael Block will compete.

