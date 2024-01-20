“I’m pretty boring news-wise” - Tommy Fleetwood opens up about news linking him to Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf team

Tommy Fleetwood holds a distinctive perspective on the rumored interest from LIV Golf. For him, it carries substantial importance.

Fleetwood answered questions from the press after finishing his third round at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic this Saturday, January 20. The subject of LIV Golf's interest in signing him came up and the Englishman addressed it by playing it down.

This was part of what Tommy Fleetwood had to say (via The Scotsman):

"I think it comes at that time of the year where there are always rumours flying around. It’s nothing, really. There’s nothing going on. I’ve been playing here for the last two years and I’m still playing here now. You know, I’m pretty boring news-wise, so that’s just what it is."

However, Tommy Fleetwood admitted that it is true that LIV Golf has approached him intending to sign him. This is what he said (via The Scotsman):

"Yeah. But I think people have been getting approached for a long, long time. So I don’t think it is like flash news that people are still getting approached by LIV. You know, some people will go and some people won’t. And then at some point we’ll either all play together or we won’t. Like everybody else, I’ll wait to find out."

Less than 24 hours ago, The Telegraph reported that Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard had turned down an offer of 10s of millions to join LIV Golf and specifically, Jon Rahm's team. For that reason, according to The Telegraph, Tyrrell Hatton was once again the "primary target."

How is Tommy Fleetwood performing at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic?

Tommy Fleetwood finished the first 54 holes of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic with a score of 7 under. The Englishman will start the fourth and decisive round in T7, seven strokes behind leader Cameron Young.

Fleetwood carded a first round of 69 and two consecutive rounds of 70. His performance included an eagle and 10 birdies, in addition to five bogeys.

The Englishman has been very strong with his new TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver, as he has averaged over 300 yards in each of the first three rounds, including an excellent 309.5 on the first day. His putting has also been above tournament average, with the best round of 26 putts on Saturday.

Fleetwood came to Emirates Golf Club after winning the Dubai Invitational last week, defeating Rory McIlroy with back-to-back birdies on the last two holes of the fourth round.

That was the seventh victory for Tommy Fleetwood on the DP World Tour. In 13 previous seasons on the European tour, he has accumulated another 62 Top 10s.