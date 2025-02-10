"I'm pretty realistic" – Jordan Spieth drops truthbomb on his 'progress' after WM Phoenix Open finish

Jordan Spieth said he felt better than his final-round score reflected at the WM Phoenix Open 2025. He added that it was a progress week for him and not just a one-off good week.

On Sunday, February 9, Jordan Spieth carded a 3-under 68 in the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 to finish T4. He aggregated 16-under after four rounds, finishing eight strokes behind winner Thomas Detry.

During his post-round interview, Spieth reflected on his performance and appeared optimistic about his improvement.

"I feel really good," he said. "I would have liked one more. I felt like I played a little better than 3-under today, just like the first round, but I got a little extra out of the other couple days.

Trending

"All in all, it was a big progress week for me. I didn't feel like this was a one-off. It felt like this is just trending the right direction. I'm pretty realistic with myself on that. My expectations have been low, like I've mentioned. Just trying to get a little bit better each time," he added.

The three-time major champion further stated that his performance was below his full potential and what he was aiming to achieve. He mentioned that he had a few things to improve, particularly within tee to green and on the greens, but he was quite happy with his progress following his return from surgery.

"It's a little bit of a monkey off the back," he continued. "A little bit of a weight lifted off my shoulders, just feeling like I have a little bit of house money now, which I play a little bit better from. Everybody I think does."

"I'd like to take it into a strong next week and then start working myself more consistently into contention."

For the uninitiated, Jordan Spieth was out of action for nearly six months after undergoing wrist surgery. He made his return at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week, and this week, he delivered his best performance in more than a year.

How much money did Jordan Spieth earn at the WM Phoenix Open 2025?

The purse for the WM Phoenix Open 2025 was $9,200,000, with Jordan Spieth earning $414,000 for his T4 finish. Thomas Detry claimed $1,656,000 for his maiden PGA Tour title, while Daniel Berger and Michael Kim each received $818,800 for their joint runner-up finish.

Here's a look at the payout for the WM Phoenix Open 2025:

1. Thomas Detry: $1,656,000

T2. Daniel Berger: $818,800

T2. Michael Kim: $818,800

T4. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $414,000

T4. Jordan Spieth: $414,000

T6. Justin Thomas: $310,500

T6. Will Chandler: $310,500

T6. Robert MacIntyre: $310,500

T9. Adam Hadwin: $250,700

T9. Taylor Moore: $250,700

T9. Maverick McNealy: $250,700

T12. Cameron Young: $195,500

T12. Min Woo Lee: $195,500

T12. Rasmus Hojgaard: $195,500

15. Sepp Straka: $167,900

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback