“I'm so proud of myself” – DP World Tour’s KLM Open champion Pablo Larrazábal pumped as he closes in on Ryder Cup spot

Pablo Larrazábal won the DP World Tour's KLM Open on Sunday, helping him jump 19 spots on the European Points List for the Ryder Cup 2023. This was his second victory in the last three starts on the European Tour, as he also triumphed at the Korea Championship last month.

The Spaniard posted 66, 73, 67, and 69 over the week at Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, to aggregate at 13-under, beating fellow countryman Adrian Otaegui by a two-stroke difference.

The 40-year-old sits in the ninth spot on the European Points List with 1,109.75 points. To earn an automatic spot on the Ryder Cup 2023 team, he must be in the top three on the points list. Victor Perez of France is currently in the third spot with 1,427.58 points

After winning his ninth title on the European Tour, Larrazábal said that it didn't matter if one ran faster at the beginning of the race, as one had to run fast at the end to win.

"And that's what I did," Larrazábal was quoted as saying via ESPN. "What a putt on the last. I tried to make two putts from 20 feet and suddenly I made it."

"I'm so proud of myself and so proud of my team. We struggled big time through COVID, but here we are - four wins in the last 15 months. It means too much to me," Larrazábal added.

Larrazábal, who turned 40 this month, hopes to do at least 20 per cent of what Miguel Angel Jiménez achieved after turning 40. Jiménez won 14 of his 21 titles on the DP World Tour after turning 40.

Who leads the points list for the Ryder Cup 2023?

Jon Rahm leads the European Points List for the 2023 Ryder Cup

As of now, Jon Rahm leads the European Points List with 2910.53 points. The Spaniard has won four titles this year. Rory McIlroy is second with 2354.2 points. At the third and final automatic spot, Victor Perez sits with 1427.58 points.

Here are the top 10 players on the European Points List:

Jon Rahm: 2910.53

Rory Mcllroy: 2354.2

Victor Perez: 1427.58

Adrian Meronk: 1422.47

Yannik Paul: 1401.14

Adrian Otaegui: 1346.8

Shane Lowry: 1149.56

Jorge Campillo: 1145.73

Pablo Larrazábal: 1109.75

Rasmus Højgaard: 1094.73

Højgaard finished tied for third at the Dutch Open, which helped him climb seven places on the European Points List, where he currently sits in 10th place.

Viktor Hovland currently leads the World Point List with 177.67 points. Tyrrell Hatton at 155.66 points and Matt Fitzpatrick at 128.47 points occupy the second and third spots, respectively.

Here are the top players on the World Points List:

Viktor Hovland 177.67

Tyrrell Hatton 155.66

Matt Fitzpatrick 128.47

Tommy Fleetwood 92.35

Justin Rose 82.93

Seamus Power 63.99

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be held at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy, from September 29 to October 1. This is the first time Italy will host the biennial team event in the tournament's history. While Luke Donald is captaining the European team, Team USA is captained by Zach Johnson.

