“I’m quite happy playing the PGA Tour and DPWT” - Tyrrell Hatton discusses rumors linking him to Jon Rahm’s LIV team

Tyrrell Hatton has been in the spotlight since Jon Rahm's departure to LIV Golf last December. Despite widespread rumors in the golf world suggesting that the Englishman would join the Spaniard's team, Hatton has recently refuted such claims.

Hatton is currently competing at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, where he is ranked T30 after 54 holes, with a score of 3 under. At the end of the third round (Saturday, January 20), Hatton answered questions from the press and the topic of his alleged move to LIV Golf took center stage.

Hatton said (via The Scotsman):

"I’d say there’s several people who have had conversations. I think that’s part and parcel of golf at the moment, but I’m quite happy playing the PGA Tour and DP World Tour."

Reporters tried to dig deeper and asked him if he specifically had held talks about a possible move to LIV Golf. The Englishman replied:

"I’ve just said that. There’s a lot of people who have and I don’t think there is anything to shy away from."

A third question on the subject sought to know if Hatton would keep playing on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour as he has been doing so far. He answered:

"As of right now, yeah."

Tyrrell Hatton and the rumors of him joining Jon Rahm at LIV Golf

Just over 24 hours ago, The Telegraph reported that Tyrrell Hatton was once again "LIV Golf's primary target", after Nicolai Hojgaard and Tommy Fleetwood declined their offers.

But these kinds of rumors are nothing new for Hatton. Almost immediately after Jon Rahm's signing with LIV Golf was officially announced, Spanish media outlet TenGolf reported that Rahm's first recruits might be Hatton and Tony Finau.

Since then, Hatton's name has remained among the supposed possibilities of those who could fill the missing spaces in the LIV Golf field. However, the Englishman had not spoken publicly on the subject until now.

The opposite had happened with other players who were also rumored to follow Jon Rahm. Such were the cases of Tony Finau, Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland, who in one way or another publicly stated that they would maintain their current status on the PGA Tour.

Another who would supposedly join Jon Rahm is his compatriot and friend Adri Arnaus who, so far, maintains his commitments with the DP World Tour.

The most recent rumors are that LIV Golf has signed young University of Tennessee sophomore Caleb Surratt to join Rahm's team (per Flushing It). However, it has not been officially confirmed.