"I'm ready to play this week" - Rory McIlroy keeps personal feelings aside despite divorce announcement ahead of 2024 PGA Championship

The news about the divorce of Rory McIlroy and his wife has been part of the days leading up to the 2024 PGA Championship. The Northern Irishman's staff said McIlroy would not comment on the matter during the event, but the subject came up during a press conference on Wednesday, May 15.

McIlroy spoke about several topics during his meeting with the press. According to the event's official website, Barstool Sports reporter Dan Rapaport asked him about his "energy levels" from an emotional point of view. McIlroy did not refuse to answer, although he used a few words:

"I’m ready to play this week,” McIlroy said.

Expand Tweet

Rory McIlroy has been married since 2017 to Erica Stoll. Together they have a daughter (Poppy), born in 2020.

According to statements given to NBC by a member of Rory McIlroy's communications staff, the player filed for divorce on Monday, March 13 in a Palm Beach County, Florida court.

McIlroy is being represented by attorney Thomas Sasser, the same attorney who represented Tiger Woods when he divorced in 2010.

The report itself indicates that the divorce petition argues that the marriage is "irretrievably broken." Also, Rory McIlroy's team said the couple wants to move forward with the process as amicably as possible.

Other topics covered by Rory McIlroy in his press conference

The reporters asked McIlroy about the good sporting moments he is currently experiencing, as well as when he did not feel such a high level of confidence. The Northern Irishman recalled that the final stage of the previous season was very good for him and said:

"It doesn't seem like that long ago that my game has felt this good. But I would say from a technical standpoint, some of the shots that I hit last week [at the Wells Fargo Championship] combined with how good I feel with the driver at the minute... when I can see those three-quarter shots and those wedge shots going and starting on the right line, that obviously gives me a lot of confidence."

McIlroy arrives at the PGA Championship after winning his two previous starts, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (teaming up with Shane Lowry) and the Wells Fargo Championship (for the fourth time in his career).

The Northern Irishman has not won a Major championship since 2014, when he won back-to-back The Open and the PGA Championship (the latter at Valhalla, site of the 2024 edition).

Since then, Mcilroy has finished in 20 top 10s in Majors, including three second-place finishes. In 2022, he went on to finish in the Top 10s in all four Majors, with a second-place finish at The Masters and a third-place finish at The Open.