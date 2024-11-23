"I'm not really the brains behind that all"- Charley Hull shares her thoughts on chairing a 'slow play' committee set up by the LPGA Tour

English golfer Charley Hull shared her opinion on chairing a slow-play committee for LPGA Tour players. During last week's The Annika event, Hull expressed her disappointment with the slow pace of play, calling it "ridiculous" to spend five hours on one round.

Now, as Hull competes in the season-concluding LPGA Tour event at the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship, she was asked about the slow-play committee and her interest in heading it. The English golfer, however, rejected the idea of leading the committee, saying, via ASAP Sports:

"I am one of the people that I don't really like to go on committees, have too much involvement. I'll say my piece, but I'm not really the brains behind that all. I just kind of like doing any own thing."

Trending

Meanwhile, during last week's The Annika event, speaking about the slow play, Hull said, via The Guardian:

“It’s ridiculous. I feel sorry for the fans how slow it is out there. We were out there for five hours and 40 minutes in round three. We play in a four ball at home on a hard golf course and we’re round in three and a half, four hours. It is pretty crazy.”

Charley Hull was impressive with her performance at last week's The Annika event. She finished tied for second place after four rounds. At this week's CME Group Tour Championship, the 28-year-old golfer also had a solid start, sitting tied for ninth place after two rounds.

"I felt like I played pretty good"- Charley Hull on her performance at the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship

Charley Hull, who is seeking her first win on the LPGA Tour in 2024, started smoothly at the CME Group Tour Championship. She teed it up for the first round of the event on Thursday, November 21, on the first hole with a birdie.

Hull shot three birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey for a round of 1-over 73. In the second round, the English golfer started with three back-to-back birdies and then struggled on the par-3 fifth hole before adding three more birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. She scored 5-under 66 in the second round and tied for ninth place.

During the press conference of the tournament, Hull opened up about her performance and said, via ASAP Sports:

"I felt like I played pretty good out there today. I was less tired than I was yesterday. I felt a bit drained yesterday. I got here on Monday and I had to do some testing with TaylorMade, my sponsor, played nine holes, played Tuesday and then played the 18-hole pro-am Wednesday. I only play 18 holes before an event, so I was a little bit tired."

Meanwhile, Angel Yin took the lead in the event with two rounds of 65 and 69. Narin An and Hye Jin Choi tied for second at 8-under, followed by Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Ruoning Yin, Ayaka Furue, and Amy Yang, all tied for fourth place at 6-under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback