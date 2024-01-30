Tyrrell Hatton has finally spoken up about his defection to the LIV Golf series. The breakaway tour has already displayed its propensity for being a rollercoaster ride before the season has even begun, and needless to say, the rest of the year will be no less.

Tyrrell Hatton made a surprise switch to LIV after weeks of intensifying rumors about him joining. He will be a part of Jon Rahm's new LIV Golf team, Legion XIII. Speaking about his switch, Hatton said (according to LIV Golf Updates, a golf news account on X):

"I’m really excited for this next chapter, to link up with Jon Rahm and Legion XIII, and to get started this week in Mexico"

Expand Tweet

This was not the case just a few weeks ago, as Hatton said at the DP World Tour's opening tournament, the Dubai Desert Classic (via The Guardian):

“At the moment I’m quite happy playing PGA Tour and DP World Tour. There’s a lot of people have [had conversations] and I don’t think there is anything to shy away from."

Tyrrell Hatton had several reservations when it came to joining the LIV Series, the biggest one being his removal from the Ryder Cup team as he would get banned from the DP World Tour. However, a call with Jon Rahm reportedly seemed to have calmed down the situation, and he announced his switch soon after.

Tyrrell Hatton makes $60 million LIV Golf switch, other golfers reported to follow

Hatton is not the only one who has, will be, or is rumored to be switching golf tours. Adrian Meronk has also reportedly switched to LIV Golf, soon after he pulled out of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Wyndham Clark and Tommy Fleetwood were also reportedly asked to join the Saudi Arabian-PIF-backed circuit, but have declined so far. Lastly, up-and-coming golfer Caleb Surratt is rumored to be another member of Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team that will make its debut on February 1 in Mayakoba, Mexico.

Needless to say, the world of golf is in a state of shock right now. While LIV Golf and the PGA Tour are working together to create a framework agreement for a big merger, as of now both tours remain split - along with the golf fans.