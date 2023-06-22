"I’m really happy with where we are" - Luke Donald 'excited' in quest for ideal Ryder Cup rookies amid intense selection process

The Ryder Cup is just a few months away and European captain Luke Donald is excited with how the team is shaping up. He will now start formulating a plan to round up the team with some rookie inclusions.

With the upcoming BMW International Open next, several European hopefuls looking to make the team will be in the field. As the qualification process enters its most intense phase of selection, Donald is quite happy with the potential that golfers on the DP World Tour are playing.

Teeing it up in Germany, Luke Donald said via Golf Monthly:

“100 days to go until the Ryder Cup, everything’s coming closer and more real so I’m excited. There are established players and players who have been there who are playing really well. Every week it seems like they’re up there consistently in the big events, against strong fields, playing really well."

Ryder Cup @rydercup 100 DAYS TO GO



Who's excited for the 2023 Ryder Cup? 100 DAYS TO GOWho's excited for the 2023 Ryder Cup? 🚨 100 DAYS TO GO 🚨 Who's excited for the 2023 Ryder Cup? https://t.co/3lCsMhJnQl

Luke Donald is looking to find rookies who will be keen to join well and play on the team. However, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, and Justin Rose are looking pretty much confirmed to be a part of the team.

“There have been some great stories and great victories from those guys too, so I’m really happy with where we are," Donald said.

Luke Donald looks to fill four rookie spots in European Ryder Cup

With that, there remain only four spots for rookies to take up. Yannik Paul is currently looking like he might be taking one of the spots. Luke Donald will also be looking to have some face to face to have a conversation with his vice-captains Edoardo Molinari, Nicolas Colsaerts, and Thomas Bjorn.

“I said from the beginning that I’m looking to see the excitement and commitment from these guys to be a part of that. I’m very excited with how it’s going, how these guys are playing over here on the DP World Tour," Donald said.

Currently in Germany for the BMW International Open, Donald will look to form the team before the beginning of the Ryder Cup. The 2023 Ryder Cup will be held between September 29 to October 1 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio near Rome.

Poll : 0 votes