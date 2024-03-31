Collin Morikawa is one of the world's best golfers. He doesn't have the accolades and rankings of some of his current counterparts, but he is supremely talented. He's also not in the headlines as often, so golf reporter Daniel Rapoport recently sought him out to get an inside look at the player and what makes him tick.

Morikawa and Rapoport laughed before diving into the interview. He was asked if he had a favorite cheat meal, to which the golfer hilariously responded:

"I eat cheat meals all the time. I'm not really a nutrition guy, so... In-N-Out. Any time I go on the road and I go back home, In-N-Out."

One of the most interesting questions was whether or not LIV Golf players should be able to return. This is a burning topic in the sport of golf, and Morikawa revealed his stance:

"I mean at some point, maybe. I'm sure there's like consequences here and there, but I think we just all want to see everyone play together and yeah."

In the conversation, Morikawa revealed that he prefers a hotel to an Airbnb, adding that he doesn't feel as comfortable sleeping in other people's houses. Morikawa also revealed that he'd be pleased if he ended his career with 10 Majors. Currently, he has won two of them. He also stated that his favorite childhood show was SpongeBob and that he enjoys a Macro bar as his go-to snack.

The 2021 Open Championship winner said he hasn't had his best round of golf as a pro, but that the best he's ever played came all the way back in high school. Thus far, according to Morikawa, the only thing he's splurged on since turning pro and starting to make some of his nearly $28 million career earnings is a home.

He has been an even-keeled golfer throughout his career, evidenced by the fact that he's never broken a club in anger, as he revealed in the conversation with Rapoport. The rapid-fire questions gave a significant insight into the golfer for fans who might not have known much about him before.

Collin Morikawa wants to see more golf coverage

The need to get fans interested in golf has been a driving force on all golf tours, including the PGA Tour, for a while now. They've been trying to get money into the sport to make it enticing for fans at home.

Collin Morikawa wants more golf fans

Collin Morikawa revealed that he thinks this is one of the biggest issues with the sport right now. He said via Golf Digest:

"The way sports are going right now, they're on the uphill, they're on the climb, right? Football's obviously the biggest. I think at the end of the day if we keep getting more eyeballs on golf, and that's the biggest hurdle that we have to accomplish, how do we get more eyeballs on golf, I would hope to expect that more money's pushed into this. We need to make golf more intriguing to the viewers."

How they are able to solve this remains to be seen, but it's one thing a lot of golfers, Collin Morikawa among them, would like to see.