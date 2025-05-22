"I'm here for a reason," - Scottie Scheffler issues warning to rivals ahead of Charles Schwab Challenge

Scottie Scheffler arrives at the Charles Schwab Challenge just days after his PGA Championship victory. However, that doesn’t mean he’s taking the week lightly. In his latest press conference, the World No. 1 golfer made it clear he’s here to compete and not just play a few ceremonial rounds.

Ad

On Sunday, May 18, Scheffler claimed a commanding five-stroke win at Quail Hollow Golf Club to capture the 2025 PGA Championship. It marked his third major title and his first outside of the Masters.

On Wednesday, May 21, during the pre-tournament press conference for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, Scheffler was asked whether playing the week after a major win feels any different.

"Every tournament I try to treat differently," he replied. "Coming off a major win, obviously there’s a lot of emotion and stuff that comes with winning that golf tournament, but at the end of the day I didn’t just show up here to Fort Worth to just walk around and celebrate last week.

Ad

Trending

"I mean, I’m here for a reason, and that’s not to just play a couple ceremonious rounds and then ride off into the sunset. I’m here to compete," he added.

Ad

This is Scottie Scheffler’s sixth start at Colonial Golf Club, where he has built a solid record. Although he hasn’t won here yet, he has recorded three consecutive top-3 finishes, including two runner-up results. With back-to-back victories in his last two PGA Tour starts, it will be interesting to see if the World No. 1 can finally break his winless streak at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 1?

Scottie Scheffler is paired with Davis Riley and Daniel Berger for the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025. The trio will tee off on Thursday, May 22, at 1:45 p.m. ET from the first tee. While Berger is the former winner at Colonial, Riley is looking to defend his title this week.

Ad

The first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 will begin at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday. Olin Browne, Hayden Buckley, and Patrick Rodgers will begin from the first tee, while Jacob Bridgeman, Sam Stevens, and McClure Meissner will tee off from the tenth hole.

At 2:40 p.m. ET, Alejandro Tosti, Quade Cummins, and Pierceson Coody will be the last group to tee off from the first hole, while Hayden Springer, Steven Fisk, and Will Chandler will begin from the tenth tee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More