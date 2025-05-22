  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • "I'm here for a reason," - Scottie Scheffler issues warning to rivals ahead of Charles Schwab Challenge

"I'm here for a reason," - Scottie Scheffler issues warning to rivals ahead of Charles Schwab Challenge

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 22, 2025 01:20 GMT
PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Scottie Scheffler at the Charles Schwab Challenge (Image Source: Imagn)

Scottie Scheffler arrives at the Charles Schwab Challenge just days after his PGA Championship victory. However, that doesn’t mean he’s taking the week lightly. In his latest press conference, the World No. 1 golfer made it clear he’s here to compete and not just play a few ceremonial rounds.

Ad

On Sunday, May 18, Scheffler claimed a commanding five-stroke win at Quail Hollow Golf Club to capture the 2025 PGA Championship. It marked his third major title and his first outside of the Masters.

On Wednesday, May 21, during the pre-tournament press conference for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, Scheffler was asked whether playing the week after a major win feels any different.

"Every tournament I try to treat differently," he replied. "Coming off a major win, obviously there’s a lot of emotion and stuff that comes with winning that golf tournament, but at the end of the day I didn’t just show up here to Fort Worth to just walk around and celebrate last week.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I mean, I’m here for a reason, and that’s not to just play a couple ceremonious rounds and then ride off into the sunset. I’m here to compete," he added.
youtube-cover
Ad

This is Scottie Scheffler’s sixth start at Colonial Golf Club, where he has built a solid record. Although he hasn’t won here yet, he has recorded three consecutive top-3 finishes, including two runner-up results. With back-to-back victories in his last two PGA Tour starts, it will be interesting to see if the World No. 1 can finally break his winless streak at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 1?

Scottie Scheffler is paired with Davis Riley and Daniel Berger for the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025. The trio will tee off on Thursday, May 22, at 1:45 p.m. ET from the first tee. While Berger is the former winner at Colonial, Riley is looking to defend his title this week.

Ad

The first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 will begin at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday. Olin Browne, Hayden Buckley, and Patrick Rodgers will begin from the first tee, while Jacob Bridgeman, Sam Stevens, and McClure Meissner will tee off from the tenth hole.

At 2:40 p.m. ET, Alejandro Tosti, Quade Cummins, and Pierceson Coody will be the last group to tee off from the first hole, while Hayden Springer, Steven Fisk, and Will Chandler will begin from the tenth tee.

About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications