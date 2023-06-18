“I'm relishing the opportunity tomorrow” - Rory McIlroy looking for a Hollywood-style comeback at the US Open 2023

Rory McIlroy sits solo third on the US Open 2023 leaderboard after Day 3. The Northern Irishman is just one shot behind tournament leaders Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark. He is at a comfortable position to make a comeback to end his nine-year major championship drought on Sunday.

McIlroy, who was sitting T3 with Xander Schauffele at the end of the US Open 2023 Day 2, pushed himself forward to go solo third behind the two co-leaders. It is pertinent to note that the PGA Tour star had exuded confidence in himself and revealed his plan to end the painful wait for a fifth Major win on Friday. Now, the golfer has come out to state that he is “relishing the opportunity tomorrow” and go for the win.

Speaking to RTE Radio’s Greg Allen on Saturday, Rory McIlroy said, as quoted by the Independent:

“I'm excited. You know, it's another chance to try to do something really special in my career… And yeah, I mean, this is what we practice for. And this is what we put the long, long hours in for is not to necessarily win these championships, but it's more to just see what you're made of and see if you can do it and see if you've got whatever it is that you need inside of you to get the job done.”

He added:

“So, you know I'm relishing the opportunity tomorrow and you know excited for the opportunity that lies ahead.”

Rory McIlroy a strong favorite to win US Open 2023

Rory McIlroy currently trails Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark by just one stroke on nine-under-par. According to several odds lists, the four-time major winner is on pole to win the US Open 2023 with a strong round on Sunday.

McIlroy further said:

“You know, all I can do is control myself and my golf swing and my emotions and what I'm thinking out there. I know if I control myself and I do the things that I can do well, hopefully, the byproduct of that is you know, there’ll be a trophy at the end of the day.

I was really pleased with how I played the back nine today. I put the ball in position for the most part off the tee. And you know, that's the nine holes I had struggled with the last couple of days. So, to play the back nine the way I did, especially those last few holes and hit fairways and hit greens and give myself birdie putts, that was really nice to see.”

Furthermore, Rory McIlroy stated that he’s ‘stayed patient’ for all these years to get a shot like this at a major. It’ll be interesting to see how the golfer’s Sunday progresses after he tees off with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler at the LACC.

Poll : 0 votes