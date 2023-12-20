“I'm saying 65% it's not him” - Golf fans confused over latest Tiger Woods clip, sparking questions on authenticity

Tiger Woods made the headlines once again after returning to his Mac Daddy Santa Character. The 15-time Major Championship winner was seen decked in Santa’s costume in the Taylormade Commercial which was featured on the sports equipment company’s X (formerly Twitter) handle.

In the advertisement, several notable golfers including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Nelly Korda were also present. While some were busy wrapping gifts, others were overseeing various arrangements.

Check the video below:

Soon after the video went viral, some of Tiger Woods’ fans started debating whether Woods himself was present in the advertisement or if it was his body double.

According to Golf Magic, one fan wrote:

"I'm saying 65% it's not him."

Another individual pointed out that Woods appears to be fake in this video clip.

"What are the odds that's a fake Tiger."

A golf enthusiast argued that both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are not real in the advertisement.

"After having watched this at least two more times than is defensible, I'm prepared to argue that both Tiger and Rory are stunt doubles."

Here are some other reactions:

When Tiger Woods surprised his fans by adopting Mac Santa Daddy's character in 2016

The tale of Mac Santa Daddy originated in 2016 when Tiger Woods presented a completely different version of himself. In a photo shared by him, Woods was seen shirtless, donning a white wig, black hat, sunglasses and a white goatee.

Explaining the story behind it, Woods disclosed in an interview with the PGA Tour in 2017 that he adopts this character as a part of the Christmas tradition that his kids adore.

Tiger Woods said (via Golf Week):

“Every year I’ve become this character, Mac Daddy Santa. The kids absolutely love it. They love when I do something crazy, and last year I burned my face off trying to dye my goatee, which is never gonna happen again."

"To me, that’s fun. It provides something that our family does together each year, and even as they grow older I’m still gonna do it. … They’re still gonna say, ‘Dad, you look ridiculous,’ but it’s something they’re always going to remember for the rest of their lives,” he added.

Woods's kids have grown up now, with his son Charlie Woods embracing his father's golfing legacy. They were recently spotted teeing off together at the PNC Championship last weekend, securing the T15th position.

Furthermore, during the same competition's pro-am event, Tiger Woods' daughter, Sam Woods, took on the role of caddie.