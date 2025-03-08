"I'm shameless" - Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims makes cheeky claim on her move if she were single

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, made a big claim about her actions if she were single. Sims often participates in Q&A sessions on Instagram and shares her thoughts on questions asked by her followers. Recently, she did the same by participating in a session and uploading her answers as Instagram stories.

One of the questions asked of Sims was what her approach to decent men would be if she were single. In response, her answer was:

“Idk, I made the first move on my husband so I'd prob do the same. I'm shameless and what's meant for you will not pass you by (or be scared of you lol).”

Jena Sims answered a Q&A question ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

In the same Q&A session, Sims also gave her advice for 2025 brides. She suggested that potential brides should hire photographers who could shoot more marriage-related content of the couple but not to make a wedding all about content since it shouldn't be a marketing tool.

Sims also shared her tips on having small weddings and setting boundaries. This included cutting off people whom we wouldn't reach out to if we visited their cities and keeping the marriage restricted to close family and friends with whom we would be comfortable.

The model and fashion influencer also shared that the best part about her marriage with Brooks Koepka was that they could have their separate identities and careers yet be with each other comfortably.

Jena Sims shared her thoughts on surrogacy for the next child

Jena Sims was asked a few questions about pregnancy and childbirth in a Q&A session. One of the questions was whether she would consider surrogacy for her next child, and in response, Sims shared her thoughts. She said:

“I personally would not. If that's your prerogative, I'm here for that journey for you! I'm not the most maternal person per se, so I felt that carrying my own child really cemented that bond. And I feel so blessed to be able to have done so. It wasn't easy- Crew is a damn near miracle.”

Sims shared advice for mothers who are pregnant for the first time. She stated that the person shouldn't stress about what to eat, she should get her hair dyed if she needed to, and get her nails painted for fun. She also mentioned not consuming gas station Sushi.

Sims also came across two questions related to Crew. The first question was regarding the whereabouts of Crew, and Sims said that Crew liked doing things for a reaction since he was a Leo. She added that he was learning words and carrying golf clubs but hadn't started to hit balls yet. Crew is currently 19 months old.

In the next question, Sims gave an update that Crew wasn't wearing helmets anymore and that the shape of his head wasn't perfect yet, but not noticeable either.

