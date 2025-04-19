“I’m sick of getting asked” – Justin Thomas reveals what's holding him back from winning again

Justin Thomas talked about the reasons he believed were keeping him away from winning on the PGA Tour again. He last won a tournament on the circuit in 2022 at the PGA Championship, and has since been looking forward to another victory.

Ad

This week at the RBC Heritage, which began with the inaugural round on Thursday, April 17, Thomas took the lead in the game after 36 holes and is in contention to win on the circuit. In the post-round press conference of the 2025 RBC Heritage, he talked about his struggle to win on the Tour again.

Thomas came close to a victory over the years. In fact, in the 2025 season only, he had two close calls but ended up with runner-up finishes. Speaking of the reasons for his struggle to win on the Tour, Thomas said, via ASAP Sports:

Ad

Trending

"I'd say the majority of it has just been pressing and trying too hard. It's so -- I mean, all of us, I would assume, want to win so bad and I want to win so bad. I'm sick of getting asked. I almost feel like I'm kind of past the point where fortunately you all have stopped asking me, which is nice, but I would also prefer to get that over with."

Ad

Justin Thomas has fared well this week on the PGA Tour. He started the campaign with a solid round of 61 in the opening round and then 69 in the second round. He held a two-stroke lead over Si Woo Kim and Russell Henley while heading into the weekend rounds.

Justin Thomas talks about his performance at the 2025 RBC Heritage

PGA: RBC Heritage - Second Round - Source: Imagn

After playing the opening round of 61, Justin Thomas carried the momentum even in the second round of the 2025 RBC Heritage, which was held on Friday, April 18. He started the game on the first tee hole and made two birdies and a bogey on the front nine.

Ad

Meanwhile, on the back nine, Thomas made a bogey and two birdies for a perfect round of 2-under 69. In the post-round press conference on Friday, the two-time major winner reflected on his performance and said, via ASAP Sports:

"The golf course felt completely different. It's definitely firming up. We even noticed it just kind of on some chips, the pitch shots, like some wedges, the balls. Shots that I felt like I hit very nicely, and it just doesn't -- it's not spinning as much. They're getting crusty, and it's fun."

Justin Thomas has had a pretty impressive performance on the PGA Tour this season. He started the campaign with a T26 finish at The Sentry and then settled in solo second finish at The American Express. He has played in nine tournaments and recorded four finishes in the top 10 this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More