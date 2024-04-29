“I'm still fighting for that second spot” - Hannah Green is targeting the Olympics after defending her LPGA LA Championship title

After successfully defending her title at the JM Eagle LA Championship, Hannah Green is now setting her sights on earning a spot at the Olympics.

On Sunday, April 28, Hannah Green carded a 5-under 66 in the final round, finishing at 12-under overall to defend her JM Eagle LA Championship title by a three-stroke margin.

Speaking at the winner's press conference, the 27-year-old Australian golfer discussed her Olympic aspirations. She mentioned that while it was on her mind, there were still six to seven weeks left until the final team would be announced, and a lot could happen in between. However, she was hopeful of her chances, given her performance this season. She added:

"I think now that I've had two wins in the season hopefully that jumps me close to the top 10 in the world and solidifies my spot. But you never know like Grace unfortunately she didn't have the weekend that she wanted. But I know she's capable of playing really good golf.

"Gabby Ruffles, Steph, Caris Davidson they're all obviously striving to be the best that they can be. So I don't want to just assume that I'm in the team. I'm still fighting for that second spot. And whatever I do between now and KPMG I'm just going to try and play my best golf. And hope to make that team."

Can Hannah Green qualify for the Olympics? Golfer's rankings explored

Hannah Green is currently ranked seventeenth in the Olympic Golf Ranking. However, she is expected to climb further after her win at the Wilshire. For those unfamiliar with the process, the top 15 ranked players by the deadline will automatically qualify. For other players, two quotas will be allotted to each country beyond the top 15.

As of now, Green is the second-highest-ranked Australian golfer. Minjee Lee, ranked sixth, retains the top spot for the Australians. This year, Green has already won two titles, while Lee has missed two consecutive cuts and is still searching for her first win.

Gabriela Ruffels (81), Grace Kim (83), Stephanie Kyriacou (86), and Hira Naveed (106) are among the other Australians vying for an Olympic berth.

Among all the golfers, Nelly Korda retains the top spot in the OGR, followed by Lilia Vu. Frenchwoman Celine Boutier holds third place, with Ruoning Yin of China in fourth.