"I'm still a PGA TOUR member"- Jon Rahm finds no 'other side' in rift between LIV Golf and Tour despite being suspended

Jon Rahm is one of 16 LIV Golf players who will be playing in the PGA Championship beginning Thursday, May 16. Rahm only joined breakaway league in December 2023, so his departure from the PGA Tour still resonates in the golf world.

The PGA Tour suspended Jon Rahm as it has done with all his colleagues who have gone to LIV Golf. However, the Spaniard said he feels part of the circuit and that he still wants to "support the PGA Tour."

Expand Tweet

These statements were made during Tuesday's press conference before the PGA Championship. This was part of what Jon Rahm said:

"You guys [referring to the reporters and the press in general] keep saying 'the other side' but I'm still a PGA Tour member, whether suspended or not. I still want to support the PGA Tour. And I think that's an important distinction to make."

"I don't feel like I'm on 'the other side'," he added. "I'm just not playing there. That's at least personally."

Jon Rahm also spoke about the possibilities of reaching an agreement that would put an end to the division that currently exists in men's professional golf. Here's what he said:

"I hope we reach a resolution and a resolution that's beneficial for everyone... I think at this point, PIF, PGA TOUR, DP World Tour, maybe even some of the other governing bodies need to get together and see what that looks like."

"Everybody is going to have a different idea," he added, "and I think everybody's going to have to give something back or have some compromises to make that work, right.

Jon Rahm has played seven editions of the PGA Championship, with six missed cuts and two Top 10s. His best result has been a T4 finish in 2018.

Reactions about Jon Rahm's words

Rahm's statements affirming that he still feels part of the PGA Tour have generated a multitude of reactions, including several well-known golf journalists and commentators.

Arron Oberholser said through the screens of Golf Channel the following (via NUCLR GOLF):

"You [referring to Rahm] took 500 large and you’re going to sit there and say you still feel like a PGA Tour member, 'I want to support the PGA Tour'. I want to ring his neck through the television, I’m that mad right now."

Eamon Lynch, meanwhile, also said in an appearance on Golf Channel:

"It’s not often you hear the arsonists give advice to the firefighters of how to extinguish the blaze."

Rahm will play the first two rounds of the PGA Championship grouped with Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young. His tee time will be 2:02 p.m. on Thursday (hole 1) and 8:37 a.m. on Friday (hole 2).