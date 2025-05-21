‘I’m not sure he ever will’: Golf insider unravels the one thing that has stopped Bryson DeChambeau from winning Majors

Bryson DeChambeau broke through with his second career Major win at the US Open last year. It came during three quality outings at the Majors, and he looked poised to finally break out and start tallying them up.

So far, that remains his last Major win. He stumbled, like many, at the 2024 Open Championship. A difficult final round at the Masters cost him a tournament he briefly led on Sunday (May 18). Then at the PGA earlier this month, DeChambeau couldn't quite get over the hump, finishing T2.

Golf insider Patrick McDonald joked about the changes DeChambeau said he'd make to try and win more Majors. The golfer said he wanted to try out some new irons and that he was looking for a ball that "flies straighter."

Another insider, Claire Rogers, said it might be his struggles with the irons that's held him back:

"Maybe if he can get there with the irons, it'll be a really good thing for him. I'm not sure he ever will, but there's a reason nobody else is doing this, and that's because it hasn't taken over. We'll see. It's going to just be fully up to him."

DeChambeau seems to be in contention at every Major. He's finished top 10 or better in five of the last six Major tournaments, but he's only won one despite chances to capture more titles.

For him, it's about going back to the drawing board to come up with something to get over the hump, but the golf analysts aren't sure he's going to be able to.

Golf insider calls out Bryson DeChambeau for PGA stumble

Bryson DeChambeau didn't have enough to catch Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Championship. For a moment, Jon Rahm did, but then he collapsed at the end of the round and ended up finishing seven strokes back of someone he was once tied with.

Bryson DeChambeau stumbled at the PGA Championship (Image via Imagn)

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee thinks the two players being on LIV Golf is responsible for their stumbles. He said via Golf.com:

“It matters where you play to be sharp, to be at your best, to test yourself against the best, which they’re not playing against the best week in and week out."

He added:

“When it mattered the most, 16, 17 and 18, when you had to hit shots, when you had to control your nerves, when you had to control the rhythm of your golf swing, Scottie had it, Bryson didn’t, Rahm didn’t.”

Rahm's meltdown and Bryson DeChambeau's lackluster round paved the way for Scheffler to win his third Major.

