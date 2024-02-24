“I'm sure it's a possibility” - Rory McIlroy's former manager hints at potential move to LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy was one of the earthquakes at the beginning of 2024 in the golf world, after completely changing his speech regarding the LIV Golf. For his former manager Andrew "Chubby" Chandler, this may be the clue to a future jump by McIlroy himself to the new circuit.

"I'm sure it's a possibility," Chandler said.

Andrew "Chubby" Chandler gave an interview to Bunkered media outlet, in which he offered his thoughts on Rory McIlroy's turn of phrase regarding LIV Golf. Chandler described McIlroy's attitude as "odd."

McIlroy and Chubby Chandler at the 2011 HSBC Champions (Image via Getty).

Here's what Andrew Chandler had to say about it (via Bunkered):

"Rory is of the ilk that he’ll say something because he likes to have an opinion, but he’s quite happy to apologize for it, and that’s what he’s done. If you were being cynical, you might say he’s going to sign for about £750 million [$950 million] in a month’s time with LIV because he’s paving the way that LIV’s okay now, whereas it wasn’t.

"Who knows? He doesn’t need £750 million [$950 million] but it’s odd what he’s done and I’m sure it’s a possibility. If he does it or not, I don’t know, but if Rahm can do it, most guys can do it."

Andrew "Chubby" Chandler was not surprised by this new facet of Rory McIlroy.

"It’s typical Rory. Rory is not shy in having an opinion and not slow to apologize if he’s got that wrong. When he turned pro in 2008, we were sat on a bench at Gleneagles, and I had Rory telling me that the Ryder Cup meant nothing at all to him. 'It was just an exhibition match. I’m here to win majors.' There’s nobody bigger into the Ryder Cup now than Rory McIlroy."

Chandler was Rory McIlroy's first manager when he became a professional in 2007. Their relationship lasted until 2011, when the Northern Irishman was already a star and had won his first major.

Remembering Rory McIlroy's U-turn about LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy was one of the main opponents of LIV Golf since the inception of the circuit. McIlroy went so far as to state that he would rather retire than play in the Greg Norman-led league.

However, after Jon Rahm announced his move to LIV Golf in December 2023, the Northern Irishman began to modify his discourse. At the initial moment, he was of the opinion that the Ryder Cup team integration criteria should be reformed so that Rahm would not be excluded.

At the beginning of 2024, McIlroy participated as a guest on the podcast "Stick to Football," in which he made statements completely contrary to those he had made months earlier. The Northern Irishman said he was in favor of LIV Golf and the PGA Tour coexisting and advocated making it easier for LIV players to return to PGA Tour tournaments.

McIlroy also said he would not mind playing on a team circuit that followed a format similar to the Indian Premier League (cricket). However, he clarified that he never received an offer to play in LIV Golf.