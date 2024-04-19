“I'm taking my European tour membership again” – Sergio Garcia says he’s ‘not giving up’ on the Ryder Cup dream

Sergio Garcia is not giving up on his Ryder Cup dream that easily. The Spanish veteran resigned from his membership on the DP World Tour last year to avoid the fine imposed by the circuit after he joined LIV Golf.

The DP World Tour fined £100,000 per tournament for all the European Tour players who joined and played on the LIV Golf. To avoid these fines, Garcia, along with Ian Poulter, Richard Bland, and Lee Westwood, gave up their DP World Tour membership, which ultimately resulted in their exit from the Ryder Cup.

However, Sergio Garcia is considering rejoining the DP World Tour so that he can compete at the biennial team event. In an interview with Jason Tartick, Garcia recently opened up about his Ryder Cup chances and revealed he was retaking his European Tour membership.

During the show, the host asked Garcia, "Does he think the landscape of the Ryder Cup and what's happening now will look dramatically different in 3 or 5 years?"

To which Garcia said:

"I hope not. I mean obviously I'm not giving up on it and I'm taking my European tour membership again to at least give myself the best chance possible of trying to make a team and be eligible for it. But I hope it doesn't because that's what keeps the Ryder Cup pure."

"And even though you don't get paid if you make the Ryder Cup team, if you play in The Ryder Cup team you contracts that do go off a little bit. So you don't make it that week, but you do make it on appearance and stuff like that. So it's not like you do make it but not in that week."(29:49-30:40)

It is important to note that Sergio Garcia is widely known for his Ryder Cup performances. He played in the prestigious tournament nine times with splendid records of 22 victories.

Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup record

Sergio Garcia made his Ryder Cup debut in 1999, the same year in which he started his professional journey. In the tournament held at The Country Club, the European team tasted a loss by one point, but Garcia excelled with his performance, winning four matches and tying one.

He won both of his day-one matches and started the second-day foursome with a victory. However, the afternoon match resulted in a tie, followed by his victory in the final Sunday head-to-head match.

Sergio Garcia has played in 49 matches in the Ryder Cup and has a record of 22-12-7 (W-L-H). Speaking of singles, he boasts an amazing record of 4-4-1, while his best is recorded in the foursome with 10-4-3. In the Four-Ball matches, Garcia's overall score is 8-4-3.

The Ryder Cup was held last year in Rome, where the European team won the match, and the next one will take place in 2025 in New York.