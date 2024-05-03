"I'm Tiger WishHeCould" - Keon Coleman makes hilarious assessment about his golf game

The new wide receiver for the National Football League's (NFL) Buffalo Bills, Keon Coleman, added his name to the long list of his colleagues who are amateur golfers. Coleman also made humorous headlines by calling himself "Tiger WishHeCould."

During an interview with the Buffalo Bills that occurred during the NFL Scouting Combine last February (aired Thursday, May 2), Keon Coleman was asked about his hobbies besides football, and among his answers was golf. However, he was quick to clarify that his level is not very high.

"Im 'Tiger WhishHeCould', I'm not Tiger Woulds," Keon Coleman said. "I wish I could putt and do all that. Them boys out there, shooting five under, I ain't doing all that. It might take me five just to putt it in."

"But I'm gonna go have fun, like, you know, it's controlled chaos. You frustrated, but you can't get mad, pull a muscle in your back trying to hit the ball. So, it forces me to stay calm and just swing, just have some fun," he added.

Keon Coleman, 20, was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2024 draft to play the wide receiver position. Coleman played college football for two seasons for the Michigan State Spartans and one for the Florida State Seminoles. He played 34 games, with 115 receptions, 1,506 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Keon Coleman: Another Golfer in the NFL

Golf is a popular sport among NFL players, with Coleman being just the latest name in a long line. Legends such as Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are well-known golfers who have gone on to exhibit single-digit handicaps.

In a similar case is Tony Romo, who even competed to qualify for the U.S. Open and other PGA Tour tournaments, although he was never able to accomplish his goal.

Patrick Mahomes is a current NFL star who is so involved in golf that he even chose a theme associated with the sport (The Masters Tournament) to celebrate Halloween in 2023 with his family.

Other NFL players and former players widely recognized for their quality as amateur golfers include Jake Elliot, Larry Fitzgerald, and Aaron Rodgers, among many others.