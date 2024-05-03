“I'm Tiger WishHeCould” – NFL star Keon Coleman says he’s ‘not Tiger Woods’ while sharing his outlook on golf

The Buffalo Bills drafted wide receiver Keon Coleman, who left everyone in splits with his Tiger Woods reference, poking fun at his golf skills.

Recently, Coleman, who became the first pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Florida State, had a pre-draft interview with the Buffalo Bills. One clip was shared online, which instantly became a hit on social media.

The 20-year-old wide receiver was asked about his interests outside of football. He mentioned enjoying chilling at home as well as golfing and bowling. When asked particularly about his love for golf, Coleman's response made everyone laugh.

"I'm Tiger WishHeCould, I'm not Tiger Woods," he replied. "I wish I could putt and do all that. Them boys out there shooting five-under, I ain't doing all that but I'm going to go have fun.

"It's controlled chaos. You're frustrated but you can't get mad, pull a muscle in your back trying to hit the ball. So it forces me stay calm and just swing, just have some fun," he added.

Coleman was one of the best players for Florida State, as he finished the 2023 season with 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns. Prior to that, he was with Michigan State for two seasons, where he made 65 receptions for 848 yards and eight touchdowns.

When will Tiger Woods return to the PGA Tour?

Tiger Woods was last seen competing at the Masters Tournament, where he made his 24th consecutive cut, becoming the only player to do so. However, since then, he has been out of action and isn't expected to return before the PGA Championship, the second major of the season.

The PGA Championship 2024 will take place from May 16 to 19 at the Valhalla Golf Course. Woods skipped the event last year after he underwent a subtalar fusion surgery in April 2023. He has won the event four times in his career and is one win behind Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen to become the winningest player at the event.

Tiger Woods has missed just four cuts in his 22 starts at the PGA Championship and has nine top-ten finishes. Besides winning four times, he has also registered three runner-up finishes here.