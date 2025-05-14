“I’m not trying to be his mate”: Rory McIlroy comes clean on ignoring Bryson DeChambeau at Masters

Rory McIlroy finally managed to overcome his Augusta curse this year. The only missing piece from his Grand Slam puzzle, the PGA Tour icon finally snapped his run of a Major-less decade by winning at Augusta last month. The final day showdown included Rory McIlroy going against LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau - a repeat of last year's Open Championship where McIlroy missed out on a Major win narrowly.

After the Masters win, Bryson DeChambeau shared that Rory McIlroy had not talked to him during the Major. The LIV golfer commented when asked about McIlroy's emotions after his win:

"No idea. [McIlroy] Didn't talk to me once all day. He wouldn't talk to me."

The Northern Irishman has now broken his silence on Bryson's comment ahead of the year's second major. When asked during the press conference of PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy said:

“I don’t know what he was expecting. Like, we were trying to win the Masters, I’m not going to try and be his mate out there.”

The 36-year-old further added,

"Everyone approaches the game different ways, and yeah, I was focused on myself and what I needed to do. That's really all that it was."

McIlroy joined Tiger Woods among the only active golfers to complete a Grand Slam in golf. He also became just the 6th player in history to achieve the landmark accomplishment.

Rory McIlroy still feels like crying a month after winning the elusive Masters tournament

Augusta was no more a haunting course for Rory McIlroy as he finally managed to secure the much awaited Green Jacket. The Northern Irish golfer has had quite some time to process his triumph, but admitted that he still feels like crying watching back his win.

In his 17th appearance at Augusta, McIlroy finally got to wear the iconic Green Jacket presented to him by defending champion Scottie Scheffler. A win so monumental will certainly take its time to process and Rory commented he tries to avoid watching it on the TV.

He said:

“I try not to watch it a lot because I wanna remember the feelings. I think when I re-watch a lot of things back, I then just remember the visuals of the TV rather than what I was feeling and what I was seeing through my own eyes.”

He went on to add,

“But anytime I have, I still well up. I still feel I wanna cry.”

McIlroy will now shift his focus on adding to his 5 Majors. Next up, it's the PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club from 15th May.

