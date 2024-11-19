"I'm not understanding all the barking" – Tiger Woods' ex-coach backs Ryder Cup's $750 tickets, says $50 tickets are resold at $1500

Tiger Woods's former coach Hank Haney has backed the pricing of 2025 Ryder Cup tickets. Ryder Cup tickets have been priced at $255 for practice days and $750 for the three competition days.

The high prices of Ryder Cup tickets have drawn scrutiny from several corners, including former players like Smylie Kaufman. For the uninitiated, the ticket prices at the 2023 Ryder Cup held in Rome started at around $65 for practice days and from $260 to $275 on competition days.

Hank Haney, who was Tiger Woods's coach from 2004 to 2010, has now entered into the Ryder Cup ticket debate. He took to X and criticized people critical of the high prices.

"I'm not quite understanding all the barking about the $750 price for Ryder Cup tickets."

Despite the criticism of Ryder Cup tickets, they were sold out within hours. Few X users have now criticized that the Ryder Cup tickets are now available for even more than the official price of $750. Criticizing those, Haney further wrote:

If they were $50 they’d still all be bought by ticket brokers and sold on the secondary markets for $1,500. Supply and demand sets prices."

Hank Haney's six-year stint with the former World No. 1 contributed to six of his 15 Majors and 31 of his 82 PGA Tour titles.

"He works it both ways" – When Tiger Woods described one part of Scottie Scheffler’s game that decides his fate

Scottie Scheffler had an incredible 2024 season. He had seven wins on the PGA Tour in 19 starts. He last won the 2024 Tour Championship held at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Scheffler was unstoppable from the first round of the tournament and always held the lead. He finished with a score of 30-under 264 and won by four strokes over Collin Morikawa.

A few months back, in May, legendary golfer Tiger Woods was asked on Today Show what he observed when he saw Scottie Scheffler's game in particular.

Woods said (via Today Show):

"For Scottie his iconic foot movement belies what the club is actually doing through the golf ball. How good it is. How stable it is. How solid he hits it. Just stand and watch his ball flight, there’s something different about his. It’s just so consistent and he works it both ways."

"It’s just a matter of if he putts decent he’s gonna win. If he putts great, he blows away fields. If he has a bad putting week he still contends. He’s just that good of a ball striker." he added.

Scottie Scheffler's wins include the Masters tournament, where he won by four shots over Ludvig Aberg. He also won the Players Championship by one shot over Xander Schauffele, Wyndhman Clark, and Brian Harman.

