“I’m willing to do it if that’s what people want”: Rory McIlroy discusses a potential return to the PGA Tour policy board

This week, rumors have circulated on social media suggesting Rory McIlroy could return to the PGA Tour Policy Board in the near future.

McIlroy addressed the subject during the press conference prior to his participation in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Northern Irishman did not confirm the rumors, but he did say that he would be willing to return.

Expand Tweet

Rory McIlroy said:

"It's not quite up to me to just come back on the board. There's a process that has to be followed, but I'm willing to do it if that's what people want, I guess."

Rory McIlroy also addressed why he would agree to return to the Policy Board now, even though he stepped aside less than a year ago.

"I think I can be helpful. I don't think there's been much progress made in the last eight months and I was hopeful that there would be. I think I could be helpful to the process, but only if people want me involved I guess," McIlroy added.

Rory McIlroy resigned from his position as Player Director on the PGA Tour Policy Board in November 2023. At the time, he stated that he intended to concentrate on his sporting results and new business ventures.

Recently, Webb Simpson resigned from his position as Player Director as well, and this would be the spot that the Northern Irishman could fill.

Rory McIlroy would support unification of the game

The subject of Rory McIlroy's supposed return to the PGA Tour Policy Board took up a lot of the press conference. The Northern Irishman stated that “unification” would be one of the ideas he would support should he regain his position as Player Director.

"I think it's the only way forward for the game of golf... [I would] try to help people see the benefits of what unification could do for the game and what it could do for this tour in particular," McIlroy said.

He continued:

"We obviously realize the game is not unified right now for a reason. There's still some hard feelings and things that need to be addressed, but I think, at this point, for the good of the game, we all need to put those feelings aside and all move forward together."

McIlroy will make his debut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans starting this Thursday, April 25, teaming up with Shane Lowry. His tee time is 1:44 pm (Eastern Time), sharing a group with Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama.