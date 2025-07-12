"I'm here to win" - Kevin Kisner fires warning after making second cut of the season at ISCO Championship

Following his first made cut in four months, Kevin Kisner said his goal didn’t end at just making the weekend at the ISCO Championship. He stated that although he hadn’t played well all year, he was in the field to win.

On Friday, July 11, Kisner carded a 1-under 69 to tie for fifth at the ISCO Championship after 36 holes. After two days of action at Hurstbourne Country Club, he was six strokes off the lead. Notably, this was his first made cut since a T70 finish at the Valspar Championship in March.

During the post-round interview, Kevin Kisner reflected on his performance this season.

"Well, it feels great," he said. "I haven't played well all year. I've been close, missed a bunch of cuts by one. But I'm here to win. Basically the only thing that can help my life is to win so put it all on the line here the next couple days."

The 41-year-old golfer also stated that the performance wasn't as smooth as the opening round, but the course was challenging.

"Never really got it going till the back nine and made a few birdies late to turn things around. So overall I'm pleased with it. Hit a lot of good shots and made some putts. Got to be in the fairway around here to get it close to the hole," he added.

Kevin Kisner had played thirteen events this season ahead of this week and had made just one cut. Even last season, he missed 17 cuts in 23 starts and couldn’t finish better than T29.

When will Kevin Kisner tee off at the ISCO Championship Round 3?

Kevin Kisner is paired alongside David Skinns for the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025. The duo will tee off on Saturday, July 12, from the first hole at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Following two days of action, Chan Kim holds a commanding five-shot lead at the ISCO Championship. He is at 11-under, while Vince Whaley, Kris Ventura, and Thomas Rosenmueller are tied for second at 6-under.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the 2025 ISCO Championship (top 5 and ties):

1 - Chan Kim (-11)

T2 - Vince Whaley (-6)

T2 - Kris Ventura (-6)

T2 - Thomas Rosenmueller (-6)

T5 - Rico Hoey (-5)

T5 - Zac Blair (-5)

T5 - David Skinns (-5)

T5 - Kevin Kisner (-5)

T5 - Nick Hardy (-5)

T5 - Callum Tarren (-5)

T5 - Beau Hossler (-5)

T5 - Paul Pererson (-5)

