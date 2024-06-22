“I’m a zombie right now, I’m a dead man walking” - Bryson DeChambeau continues stunning form post-US Open win

Last week was nothing short of glorious for Bryson DeChambeau. On Sunday, DeChambeau captured the 2024 USOpen crown at the ever-difficult Pinehurst No. 2. He scored to beat the likes of Rory McIlroy (2), Tony Finau (T3), and Patrick Cantlay (T3).

His good form from the US Open is now continuing at LIV Golf Nashville this week. In the event which is being held in Tenessee, DeChambeau shot 4-under 67 in Round 1.

After carding this score, the 30-year-old golfer shared his thoughts with the media about his performance at The Grove. DeChambeau said he was a zombie and also added he was grateful to be in Nashville and have support.

Bryson DeChambeau said:

"I'm a zombie right now. I'm a dead man walking. It's quite an honor to be out here and have so much support. It's fantastic."

You can check out what the 2024 US Open winner said in the tweet below:

LIV Golf Nashville is the first time the Saudi-backed tour has come to the city. After the first round, DeChambeau and his team Crushers GC are in second place on the leaderboard. If they are able to keep up their performance and do better to finish first, they will walk home with a prize money of $3 million.

A look at Bryson DeChambeau's performance in 2024

U.S. Open - Final Round

The 2024 US Open has given Bryson DeChambeau the momentum he needs ahead of LIV Golf Nashville. Prior to winning the Major at Pinehurst, DeCheambeau hadn't won a single event in 2024. His best performance in LIV Golf came when the tour went to Jeddah and he finished in fourth place.

The Majors, on the other hand, have yielded good outings. Even though DeChambeau couldn't win, he finished T6 and second at the Masters and PGA Championship, respectively.

Here is a list of DeChambeau's performances in 2024:

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Mayakoba ( El Camaleón Golf Course)

El Camaleón Golf Course) Position: T25

Overall Score: 70-74-68

LIV Golf Las Vegas (Las Vegas Country Club)

Vegas (Las Vegas Country Club) Position: T9

Overall Score: 67-62-74

LIV Golf Jeddah (Royal Greens G&CC)

Position: 4

Overall Score: 63-73-62

LIV Golf Hong Kong (Hong Kong Country Club)

Kong (Hong Kong Country Club) Position: T6

Overall Score: 65-68-66

LIV Golf Miami (Trump National Doral Golf Course)

Position: T7

Overall Score: 71-70-68

LIV Golf Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club)

Position: T26

Overall Score: 68-68-70

LIV Golf Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course))

Position: T27

Overall Score 73-66-69

PGA TOUR

Masters Tournament (Augusta National Golf Club)

Position: T6

Overall Score: 65-73-75-73 286 (-2)

PGA Championship (Valhalla Golf Club)

Position: 2

Overall Score: 68-65-67-64 264 (-20)

Event: U.S. Open (Pinehurst No. 2)

Position: 1

Overall Score: 67-69-67-71 274 (-6)

If Bryson DeChambeau wins at Nashville, it will be his third victory in LIV Golf. Previously, DeChambeau won LIV Golf Greenbrier (2023) and LIV Golf Chicago (2023).