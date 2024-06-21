“I made my announcement”: Lexi Thompson on possibility of coming out of retirement if she wins a Major

Lexi Thompson currently holds a one-stroke lead in the KMPG Women's PGA Championship, the third Major of the women's golf year. This is the final year for Thompson, who announced that she'd be retiring at the end of the year.

That makes this the final chance for her to take home this trophy. A win might suggest that she still has more than enough left in the tank to compete at a high level and thus reverse her retirement decision.

That's exactly what reporters thought when it became clear that Thompson was in good form and had a real shot at winning the title. So they asked her if she might change her mind, and she responded (via Golf Digest):

"I figured I would be getting that question. I'm just going to take it one day at a time. I made my announcement. I'm very content with it. Golf is a crazy game, so I'm not going to look too far ahead. Just taking it one day at a time and see where it takes me."

Thompson was resolute in her response, reaffirming the decision she'd already made. It was more than likely not one she made lightly. However, she did leave the door open, admitting that it was a day-by-day thought process with retirement.

This is not going to be the last time she gets asked this question, especially if she keeps performing at a high level and perhaps wins a few more tournaments before the season, and her career ends.

Lexi Thompson insists retirement isn't key to quality play

The fact that Lexi Thompson is retiring at the end of the year can be a freeing thing. She doesn't have to worry about much since it's all ending in a few months, perhaps allowing her to play loose and without stress. This can, in some instances, lead to improved quality.

Lexi Thompson is tied for the lead at the Women's PGA Championship

However, the star golfer says that's not why she's playing well (via Golf Digest):

"I don't think that has to do anything with announcing what I did. It's just a matter of being comfortable out there and playing free-swing Lexi and just enjoying being out there every step of the way."

Thompson continued, adding that she is just trying to experience the moments and not worry about what's next:

"I played solid golf. I just try to stay in the moment. There's a lot of tough holes out there. So just try to visualize and really pick small targets, and just take advantage of the few birdie opportunities that you get out there."

Lexi Thompson (tied with Hinako Shibuno) currently holds a one-stroke lead over world number one Nelly Korda, who has already won one Major tournament this year.