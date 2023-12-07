“I made bogey on 8, and I still shot 58” - Bryson DeChambeau recalls his big round at LIV Golf Greenbrier

In a recent episode of the Rick Shiels Golf Show podcast, Bryson DeChambeau reminisced about his round of 58 on the final day of LIV Golf Greenbrier. He said each of the 58 shots was special.

Earlier in August, DeChambeau carded a record final round of 12-under 58 to win the LIV Golf Greenbrier, his only victory of the season. He finished at 23-under after 54 holes, beating Mito Pereira by six strokes.

When Ricke Sheils asked the Crushers GC captain about the key moments of his 58 during the podcast, he said every shot was important in that round. He explained:

"Even I made bogey on eight and I still shot 58. Number one, I'll go through it real quickly it's not it won't take long and I remember this like the back of my hand. Down the middle hit to back left flag to six feet almost hit it too far. My wedges were super dialed in that week, made a six-footer.

"Two, striped the drive, striped a wedge from like 145 almost went in the hole went to about 7t short knocked that put in. Three, hit an eight iron back left flag went 15 ft long missed a 15-footer for birdie. Four, striped the drive striped a wedge in there to 3 feet made it."

He then recalled the rest of the 13 holes that day.

DeChambeau made 13 birdies and a lone bogey that came on the eighth hole. He became the fourth golfer in professional golf to shoot 58. Previously, only Jim Furyk (Travelers Championship 2016), Ryo Ishikawa (The 2010 Crowns), and S.H. Kim (the 2021 Golf Partner Pro-Am on the Japan Golf Tour) had achieved the feat.

David Carey holds the record for the lowest single-round score of 57, which he carded in the 2019 Cervino Open on the Alps Tour.

How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in the 2023 season?

Here's a look at Bryson DeChambeau's performance in the 2023 season:

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba (El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba): T23

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson (The Gallery Golf Club): T44

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando (Orange County National): T16

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club): T26

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club, Serapong Course): T19

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa (Cedar Ridge Country Club): T5

LIV Golf Invitational DC (Trump National Golf Club): T9

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía (Real Club Valderrama): 2

LIV Golf Invitational London (Centurion Club): T11

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier (The Old White Course): 1

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster): T18

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago (Rich Harvest Farms): 1

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah (Royal Greens G&CC): T11

LIV Golf Invitational Miami - Stroke Play (Trump National Doral Golf Course): T5

Major Championships

Masters Tournament (Augusta National Golf Club): Missed Cut

PGA Championship (Oak Hill Country Club): T4

U.S. Open (Los Angeles Country Club): T20

The Open (Royal Liverpool GC): T60