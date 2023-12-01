“I make my own” – Scottie Scheffler and other PGA Tour stars reveal their ‘go-to coffee’

If you've ever wondered about your favorite PGA Tour stars' go-to coffee, you might have an answer now. This week, some of the top stars on the PGA Tour are at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas for the Hero World Challenge, which teed off on Thursday, November 30.

Ahead of the opening round, several golfing stars, including Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, and a few others, were put on the spot with a fun question about their go-to coffee orders.

The first golfer to be asked was Spieth, who revealed that he doesn't drink coffee. Next up was Will Zalatoris, who shared that his favorite is an iced shaken espresso, adding that he is a fan of cold coffee.

Scottie Scheffler then mentioned that he likes to make his own coffee.

"I make my own coffee," he said. "I put just a double shot of espresso, a little honey, a little cinnamon and then. Sometimes I do iced. Sometimes I do hot."

Next in the line was Max Homa, who mentioned that he doesn't drink coffee but added that he is accustomed to picking up an order for his wife.

"A tall oat milk, hot oat milk vanilla latte, Sometimes with blonde espresso," he said.

Keegan Bradley was the next to answer.

"Grande iced coffee with a splash of skim milk. No sweetner," he said.

Cameron Young said he prefers a Grande iced Americano, while Collin Morikawa picked vanilla sweet cream cold brew, which is also his wife's choice. Sam Burns has a simple preference for coffee with cream and sugar, while Brian Harman and Lucas Glover prefer their coffee black.

Justin Rose stated that he is very choosy with his preference.

"It's a flat white which gets a lots of people confused especially over here in States. Starbucks at least know what a flat white is but yeah I'm quite picky with my coffee. It has to be good coffee," he said.

Rickie Fowler said he prefers either espresso over ice or an oat milk latte. Jason Day revealed that he is a tea person and would order a medicine ball tea at Starbucks.

