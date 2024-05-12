"I managed to control it well": Sungjae Im traverses difficult course setup to finish third on day 3 of 2024 Wells Fargo Championship

Sungjae Im navigated through a challenging course setup to secure third place on the leaderboard at the Wells Fargo Championship 2024 on Saturday, May 11. He shot a round of 69, jumping one position on the leaderboard and finishing with a score of under 8.

During his round, Sungjae Im carded a 2-under 69 with five birdies and three bogeys. Following the round, he shared his thoughts on his performance with the media.

The South Korean golfer admitted that the course setup was difficult on Saturday, making it challenging for him to calculate the distance for the perfect shot. However, despite the obstacles, he performed well, ultimately securing third place at the end of the third round.

Speaking about his performance, Sungjae Im said (via PGA Tour):

"The course set-up was really difficult today. Especially the greens were not very receptive and it was very difficult to calculate the distance on the second shot, but I think I managed to control it well and didn't take too many risks, especially in the back nine, when the wind picked up and made it a bit more difficult. I struggled on 16, 17 and 18, but I made a really big save on 18, so I think I can keep this good momentum playing well tomorrow."

Following the three rounds of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Xander Schauffele took the lead in the game with a score of under 12. Rory McIlroy settled behind with the score under 11.

A look into Sungjae Im's performance at 2024 Wells Fargo Championship

Sungjae Im started his game at the Wells Fargo Championship 2024 on Thursday, May 9. He teed it up on the first tee hole with a par and then made a bogey on the second hole. He made three birdies and a bogey on the front nine and two birdies along with a bogey on the back nine to score 3-under 68.

In the second round of the tournament, Sungjae Im shot six birdies and three bogeys to score 3-under 68. He started his second round on the tenth hole with a bogey, followed by another bogey on the 12th hole. He shot two consecutive birdies on the 14th and 15th holes and then added a bogey on the 18th. He made four birdies on the back nine to score 3-under 68.

Sungjae Im started the third round with a birdie on the first hole and added a bogey on the third hole. He made five birdies and three bogeys to score 2-under 69 to settle for a total of under 8.

Trailing behind four strokes, Sungjae Im will tee off for the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday, May 12, at the Quail Hollow Golf Country Club.