“I have so many impersonators on here” – Paige Spiranac calls out Elon Musk for deleting the ‘block’ as a feature on Twitter

Paige Spiranac is an American professional golfer who also happens to be an influential social media personality. The 30-year-old has over 913k followers on Twitter and is pretty active on the social media website.

Nonetheless, the recent changes in Twitter have had significant effects on its users since the takeover by billionaire Elon Musk. There have been alterations in several rules and regulations and one of them is the 'no block' rule.

Spiranac spoke against the new 'feature' and asked the billionaire to make further changes to the website. Paige Spiranac was vocal about her concern on Twitter and wrote:

"I have so many impersonators on here. I have to block them for a number of different reasons so if you eliminate the block feature then you have to do something about all these fake accounts."

Expand Tweet

The elimination of the block feature can have serious consequences for influencers like Spiranac who have thousands of followers and many impersonators. Without the ability of the feature, the Ladies European Tour golfer won't be able to filter out all the impersonators causing massive problems for her.

Paige Spiranac suggests a case study to determine her effectiveness on the golf course

The influential golfer recently revealed that wearing less clothes helps her more when scoring on the golf course. Paige Spiranac has often been called out for her outift choice during the events.

Recently, she called for a 'case study' via her Twitter and also gave a relevant example with two pictures. According to her hypothesis, she scored a 1-shot 75 with one outift and scored 68 with another outfit, while calling out the key differences via her Twitter account.

"More in depth look into my case study. Example 1-Shot 75 with the outfit on the left and a 68 with the right outfit. Two very big key differences in the photos. Will be continuing my research."

Expand Tweet

Paige Spiranac strongly believes that it's 'science' and she shoots lower the less she wears. Although, her recent case study inspired massive controversy, the 30-year-old is still working on the project and keeps updating her fans about it.