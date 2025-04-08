“I messed with Phil Mickelson” – PGA Tour pro with 177K IG followers lost a ‘bet’ to star LIV Golfer

PGA Tour pro Wesley Bryan lost a bet to Phil Mickelson and later shared a hilarious video on his Instagram account. On Monday, Bryan shared a post with his 177K Instagram followers posing with the LIV golfer Mickelson with seemingly a sad expression on his face while Mickelson was all smiling.
Wesley Bryan shared a few pictures along with a video on his social media handle. He was holding a board that had a text saying:
"I messed with Phil and Phound Out."
In the clip shared on Instagram, Phil Mickelson was seen walking to Bryan and giving him some money as Bryan was holding the board. The post was shared jointly by Bryan Bros Golf, Mickelson, and Wesley, and in the caption, Bryan Bros Golf wrote:
"A bet is a bet. @philmickelson"
Wesley Bryan is a professional golfer, but he is also best known for his golf content on social media. Last week, he played in the LIV Golf's The Duels match in a team with Sergio Garcia and won the event.
Notably, the Saudi league organized a special nine-hole event for the professional golfers of their circuits playing in a team with renowned golf influencers. Phil Mickelson also competed in the event with Grant Horvat while Wesley and Garcia played in a team.
In the game, Wesley's team defeated two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson and Creator Classic winner Luke Kwon in a playoff to seize the title. Now, following last week’s game, this week Phil Mickelson is heading for the Masters.
What are Phil Mickelson's odds to win the Masters?
Mickelson, who has already won the Masters three times in his career, has a lifetime exemption in the Major and will play this week at the Augusta National. He was tied for second place at the Major in 2023, despite playing at the professional level in his early 50s. In fact, in his last outing in Miami on the LIV Golf, he recorded a solo sixth place and fans have high expectations from him at the Masters 2025.
Per CBS Sports, Phil Mickelson’s odds for the Masters are +12000. Scottie Scheffler has topped the list of the odds with +400.
Here are the 2025 Masters odds (via CBS Sports):
- Scottie Scheffler +400
- Rory McIlroy +650
- Jon Rahm +1400
- Collin Morikawa +1600
- Ludvig Åberg +1800
- Xander Schauffele +1800
- Bryson DeChambeau +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Joaquin Niemann +2800
- Hideki Matsuyama +2800
- Brooks Koepka +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3300
- Tommy Fleetwood +3500
- Shane Lowry +3500
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Patrick Cantlay +3500
- Tyrrell Hatton +4000
- Robert MacIntyre +5500
- Russell Henley +5500
- Min Woo Lee +5500
- Will Zalatoris +5500
- Cameron Smith +6000
- Akshay Bhatia +6500
- Corey Conners +7500
- Tony Finau +7500
- Jason Day +8000
- Sepp Straka +8000
- Wyndham Clark +8000
- Dustin Johnson +8000
- Sergio Garcia +8000
- Sahith Theegala +9000
- Patrick Reed +9000
- Keegan Bradley +11000
- Tom Kim +11000
- Justin Rose +11000
- Sungjae Im +11000
- Brian Harman +11000
- Daniel Berger +11000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +12000
- Adam Scott +12000
- Sam Burns +12000
- Davis Thompson +12000
- Phil Mickelson +12000
The 2025 Masters will take place from April 10 to 13.