“I met her at a bar in Williamsburg” - Marc Leishman details his first meeting with wife Audrey Hills

Marc Leishman recently shared details about the first time he met his wife, Audrey Hills. The Australian golfer appeared in a recent episode of LIV Golf's popular podcast Fairway to Heaven, during which he discussed both his personal and professional life.

Leishman met his wife before joining the PGA Tour in 2007. At the time, he was playing on the Korn Ferry Tour, and after a Monday qualifier, he decided to visit a bar in Williamsburg, Virginia, with his friends. Audrey happened to be there with her friends as she was heading to a concert. On the podcast, Leishman confessed that he first saw her at the bar.

Sharing the story, the Aussie said:

"I met her at a bar in Williamsburg just before Monday I qualified. I walked into this average at best bar and then thinking what are we where are we going to go from here. So i walk in, look around the room and then there's a beautiful girl on the other side of the room and just happens to be my wife now. So, it turned out pretty well for me."(22:17-22:44)

It's important to note that Marc Leishman and Audrey Hills dated for a while before the couple decided to tie the knot in 2010. They have been happily married since then and have welcomed three children: Harvey, Oliver, and Eva.

However, their journey hasn't been a fairy tale. The couple encountered hurdles, but with the support of each other, they overcame all the difficulties they faced.

There was a time when the golfer faced a significant challenge: his wife nearly died. Five years after their marriage in 2015, Audrey suffered from toxic shock syndrome and respiratory distress infection. She was induced into a coma for five days, and even doctors gave up hope for her survival. However, the toughest time faded, and fortunately, Audrey made it through.

Following her treatment, Marc Leishman and Audrey started the "Begin Again Foundation" to help people suffering from sepsis, toxic shock syndrome, and respiratory distress syndrome.

Marc Leishman talks about the tough time of his life

2015 was one of the toughest years in Marc Leishman's life. His wife's critical health was disheartening for the golfer.

In a recent Fairway to Heaven podcast episode, Leishman spoke about that time. He gave details of his wife's health and also mentioned how difficult it was for them to deal with the situation back then.

Leishman said,

"She was like perfectly healthy and then within about well three or four, two, three, four days, looked like she was not going to make it. So yeah, we had some difficult conversations with doctors and that sort of thing, then giving us pretty bad news saying she probably wasn't going to make it, and we had to try a few things to try and help her, but that she probably still wouldn't make it."

"It'll just be her best chance of making it so. Of course, you know, you're going into go ahead and do that. There were a few moments throughout the whole hospital stay where I remember when they put her into a coma. The first day she in it she was actually her eyes were open and she was texting me. Like to communicate cause she couldn't talk she had the tube down her throat, and she was sedated and all that." (25:10-26:10)

Marc Leishman and Audrey have been happily married for over a decade now and currently reside in Virginia Beach with their three beautiful kids. He plays on LIV Golf and has been banned from the PGA Tour.