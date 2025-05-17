"I don't need to know" - $100M-worth LIV Golfer opts against watching PGA Championship leaderboard

During the post-round press conference of the 2025 PGA Championship on Friday, May 16, Jon Rahm asked a reporter not to reveal the Major's leaderboard. The Spanish golfer has teed it up at this week's Major, and after two rounds, he settled in the T27 position.

In the post-round press conference, a reporter said that at this week's event, only five Major winners are in the top 34. Rahm was shocked by the stats and said (via ASAP Sports):

"Really? In the top 37 is 1-under?"

However, the reporter corrected him with the score; it was not 1-under but 2-under.

"I know Scottie's there, myself, Fitzy," Rahm said.

The reporter then said:

"Six then. I forgot Fitz. Keegan, Adam."

However, before he could finish it, Rahm, who has a net worth of $100 million (via Forbes), interrupted the reporter and said:

"I don't need to know --"

But the reporter continued to name the players, saying:

"And Bryson."

But again, Rahm said:

"I don't need to know the whole list."

Jon Rahm played the opening round of 70 and then again carded another round of 70 to settle with a total of 2-under at the PGA Championship 2025.

A look at the leaderboard of the 2025 PGA Championship

This week’s PGA Championship 2025 had a cutline after 36 holes, and only the players finishing above the cutline of +1 qualified for the final two rounds. Some big names such as Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed, and Will Zalatoris missed the cut after two rounds.

This week, Jhonattan Vegas dominated the greens and maintained his lead even after two rounds. Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Si Woo Kim settled in a tie for second place, followed by Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler, who settled in a tie for fifth place.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 PGA Championship:

1 Jhonattan Vegas: -8

T2 Matthieu Pavon: -6

T2 Matt Fitzpatrick: -6

T2 Si Woo Kim: -6

T5 Max Homa: -5

T5 Scottie Scheffler: -5

T7 Michael Thorbjornsen: -4

T7 Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -4

T7 Ryan Fox: -4

T7 Alex Smalley: -4

T7 J.T. Poston: -4

T7 Robert MacIntyre: -4

T7 Sam Stevens: -4

T7 Denny McCarthy: -4

T7 Ryan Gerard: -4

T7 Garrick Higgo: -4

T17 J.J. Spaun: -3

T17 Aaron Rai: -3

T17 Taylor Pendrith: -3

T17 Bryson DeChambeau: -3

T17 Richard Bland: -3

T17 Davis Riley: -3

T17 Alex Noren: -3

T17 Ryo Hisatsune: -3

T17 Tony Finau: -3

T17 Ben Griffin: -3

T27 Eric Cole: -2

T27 Cam Davis: -2

T27 Adam Scott: -2

T27 Joe Highsmith: -2

T27 Viktor Hovland: -2

T27 Tommy Fleetwood: -2

T27 Jon Rahm: -2

T27 Keegan Bradley: -2

T27 Marco Penge: -2

T36 Lucas Glover: -1

T36 Joaquin Niemann: -1

T36 Tyrrell Hatton: -1

T36 Wyndham Clark: -1

T36 Rafael Campos: -1

T36 Matt Wallace: -1

T36 Tom McKibbin: -1

T36 Beau Hossler: -1

T36 Luke Donald: -1

T36 Corey Conners: -1

T36 Nicolai Højgaard: -1

T36 Harry Hall: -1

T48 Austin Eckroat: E

T48 Byeong Hun An: E

T48 Collin Morikawa: E

T48 Cameron Young: E

T48 Daniel Berger: E

T48 Brian Campbell: E

T48 Taylor Moore: E

T48 Nico Echavarria: E

T48 Harris English: E

T48 Stephan Jaeger: E

T48 Rasmus Højgaard: E

T48 Thorbjørn Olesen: E

T48 Maverick McNealy: E

T48 Justin Lower: E

T62 Tom Kim: +1

T62 Sergio Garcia: +1

T62 Brian Harman: +1

T62 Elvis Smylie: +1

T62 Kevin Yu: +1

T62 David Puig: +1

T62 Bud Cauley: +1

T62 Michael Kim: +1

T62 Chris Kirk: +1

T62 Rory McIlroy: +1

T62 Xander Schauffele: +1

T62 Max Greyserman: +1

T62 Sam Burns: +1

