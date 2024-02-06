“I don't need a lot to live” – When Viktor Hovland gave his take on the increasing prize money conversation at the 2023 Tour championship

Viktor Hovland is one of the names linked to LIV Golf. The Norwegian was on the possible defectors' list along with the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Nicolai Hojgaard, and Tyrrell Hatton. However, Hovland shot down the rumors. According to unconfirmed reports, he turned down an offer worth millions from LIV Golf.

It is pertinent to note Hovland doesn’t seem much interested in big-money deals. Back in August 2023, the 26-year-old claimed that he “doesn't need a lot (of money) to live.” The PGA Tour star was giving his take on the increased prize money conversation at the 2023 Tour championship when he made the comments.

Hovland admitted that he was playing for the prize money like others, but claimed that it doesn’t ‘drive him.’

Speaking about the massive $18,000,000 prize money bonus at the 2023 Tour championship, Viktor Hovland said in a press conference (at 6.24):

“Obviously it's a lot of cash you're playing for. I mean it's in the back your mind. But I still in Oklahoma, money goes a long way there. It's not like I'm spending money out the Wazoo every week. I don't need a lot to be happy, I don't need a lot to live within my means."

Obviously, it's nice for my family to have that protection and my eventual kids that I'll have in the future, it's nice to have that. But it's not something that drives me, it's not something that gives me meaning. I find meaning in other places but obviously with how Society Works money is something you need," he added.

Viktor Hovland denies reports linking him to LIV Golf

Despite multiple reports, Hovland has played down rumors linking him to the Saudi-backed series. According to Norsk Golf, the Norwegian golfer shot down reports of him joining LIV Golf's Cleeks GC. The 2023 FedEx Cup champion told Tom Resenvinge, the head of communication for the Norwegian Golf Association, that the rumors were "not true."

Flushing It shared the news on X:

"Yesterday, the head of communications for the Norwegian Golf Association contacted Viktor Hovland to see if there was any truth to LIV rumours, and he refuted them. Viktor was the target to be an equity stakeholder in the Cleeks, but LIV have missed out on their man."

It is pertinent to note that the rumors first surfaced after Viktor Hovland missed back-to-back PGA Tour events in January. The golfer, who made his season debut at The Sentry in Hawaii, decided to sit out the Sony Open and The American Express. However, he returned to the circuit last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Now, rumors are re-surfacing this week as the golfer made a shock withdrawal from the upcoming WM Phoenix Open. Further details on his decision to pull out of the competition are awaited.