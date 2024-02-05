"I need you in Vegas" - Bryson DeChambeau jokingly calls Paige Spiranac to be his caddie for LIV Golf Las Vegas

LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau has jokingly asked social media influencer Paige Spiranac to be his caddie for the upcoming Saudi Circuit event in Las Vegas.

DeChambeau and Spiranac recently collaborated on a YouTube video, which was released on the model's channel last week. They played some shots together and Spiranac caddied for DeChambeau on the three holes for the video. She assisted him throughout their golf outing.

As Spiranac uploaded the video to her YouTube channel, DeChambeau took to the comments section and jokingly invited her to be his caddie at LIV Golf Las Vegas. The event is scheduled to take place from February 8 to 10.

He commented:

"You're hired. I need you in Vegas by Monday"

You can check out the YouTube video and Bryson DeChambeau's comment below:

Bryson DeChambeau's comment on Paige Spiranac's YouTube video

Before last week's YouTube video, Spiranac uploaded another video in which DeChambeau caddied for her.

Promoting her earlier video, Spiranac shared a post about it on her X (formerly Twitter) account, which grabbed the attention of people.

"The golf duo no one ever expected! Today @b_dechambeau caddies for me. We talk course strategy, how to hit certain shots, and the importance of dodging ropes lol," she wrote in the caption.

Fans in the comments section praised their collaboration. Some fans on X even speculated that Bryson DeChambeau and Paige Spirance were dating each other, though there is no official news about the same.

It is important to note that Paige Spiranac was previously married to Steve Tinoco, an athletic trainer. However, in March 2022, the model announced on her Play a Round podcast that she was divorced.

Spiranac said (via Marca.com):

"I wasn't married for very long, and I think that when I initially got divorced, I said I will never get married ever again."

Speaking of Bryson DeChambeau, he was reportedly dating Lilia Schneider in 2023. The rumors began after a picture went viral on the internet last year, which caught the attention of people.

A woman, who was rumored to be Schneider, was photographed sitting on a golf cart while DeChambeau played at The International. It was initially reported that the woman was Hunter Nugent, DeChambeau's ex-girlfriend. However, Nugent later stated that she was not dating the golfer anymore.

Several media outlets tagged Schneider in the picture with DeChambeau. However, there is no update on their relationship in 2024.

Bryson DeChambeau's outing at 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba event

DeChambeau teed off at the season-opening LIV Golf Mayakoba event last week and finished in a tie for 25th place. He recorded a score of under par 1 and settled in a tie with Matt Jones and Marc Leishman.

Joaquin Niemann won last week's event after defeating Sergio Garcia in a playoff. Jon Rahm settled for third place in a tie with Dean Burmester. Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Charles Howell II settled in a tie for fifth place.

Following the conclusion of the LIV Golf Mayakoba event, the Saudi circuit players will next play at the Las Vegas tournament next week.