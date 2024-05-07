"I don't need to win again" - Ian Poulter blasts critics for comments on his poor performance on LIV Golf, asks them to 'seek help' 

English veteran Ian Poulter has slammed critics for their comments on poor outings on the LIV Golf circuit so far. He said that he didn't need to win again and added that those spreading negativity must seek help.

Ian Poulter, who has been on the Saudi circuit since its inception, has hardly impressed anyone with his performance in two and a half seasons. Since the start of the LIV, he has not won a title even once. Last Sunday, he finished T35 in Singapore and was sitting at 37th in the season's individual standings with only one top-ten in seven starts.

After getting under a lot of scrutiny, Ian Poulter decided to give it back to the critics. On Monday, May 6, he posted two stories. In the first story, he posted a quote:

"Life doesn't give us what we want or hope for..... Life gives us what we are willing to fight for," he wrote.

He then proceeded with a long rant against the critics. He wrote:

"I don't need to win again... However I will, and those who don't think or believe or feed negativity on here need to look in the mirror as they are probably hiding behind some issues. So please go seek help or consult in good friends."

"Having belief and drive and the will to succeed keeps us all working harder. Be happy, spread some happiness in some way. I promise it will help."

Ian Poulter slammed critics on Instagram (Image via Instagram.com/ianjamespoulter)

How has Ian Poulter performed on LIV Golf over the seasons?

Ian Poulter and his team Majesticks GC have struggled to put on a show at the LIV Golf so far. This season he is sitting at 37th position while his team is placed second to the bottom in the standings.

In the first season, Poulter finished 31st with no top-ten finish in the season. Majesticks finished sixth with three podium finishes in seven events. The following season was no different as he finished 34th and the team slipped to the bottom of the standings.

Here's a look at Poulter's results on the LIV Golf halfway through this season:

LIV Golf Mayakoba: T28

LIV Golf Las Vegas: T21

LIV Golf Jeddah: 51

LIV Golf Hong Kong: T8

LIV Golf Miami: T29

LIV Golf Adelaide: T52

LIV Golf Singapore: T35