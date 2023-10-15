“I never thought of that”: Brooks Koepka reacts after winning LIV event in Jeddah

Brooks Koepka wrapped up his LIV Golf season in spectacular fashion after securing a win in the last event of the season. The Jeddah Invitational was the deciding tournament for many reasons and Koepka emerged victorious following an intense playoff.

He successfully defended his title with a calm presence and composure. Koepka finished the tournament with a decent 14 under-par score and shared the leaderboard with Talor Gooch, who later won the individual season title.

Although Brooks Koepka was elated after his win at the LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational, he also felt a bit emotional. In his post-game interview, the 33-year-old was asked about his newborn son Crew Koepka and winning his first event as a dad. He replied:

"I never thought of that, that's pretty cool."

Koepka added (via NUCLR Golf).

"I'm excited to get on and go see Crew, see Jenna. I'm emotional right now when I think about it. It's a cool feeling and I'm super excited."

Brooks Koepka and his wife Jenna Sims took to Twitter to announce the birth of their first child, Crew Sims, who was born on July 27, 2023. Since then, the American golfer has played in multiple championships but the Jeddah Invitational was the first event he won following the birth of his child.

Brooks Koepka finishes third in the LIV Golf points race

The Jeddah Invitational was the penultimate event of the LIV Golf season, and the top-3 players were crowned individual winners. Prior to the event, Talor Gooch, Cam Smith, and Bryson DeChambeau were the top-3 contenders.

However, Brooks Koepka came up with an exceptional performance and won the title.

Subsequently, he also sneaked into the top-3 in the points race and replaced DeChambeau. The American golfer picked up an additional $4 million for securing the third place in the points race while getting another $4 million for winning the tournament.

Interestingly, Koepka could have challenged for the individual trophy if his PGA Championship win was considered by the LIV Golf management. However, they decided to ignore his major triumph and the 33-year-old had to settle for a third-place finish at the end of the season. The LIV Golf season will be wrapped up next week at Doral in South Florida following the team championship.