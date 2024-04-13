Luke List made the Friday cut at the ongoing 2024 Masters. Interestingly, the two-time PGA Tour winner wasn’t sure about the feat. The 39-year-old golfer on Saturday revealed that he packed his bags and left Augusta thinking he missed the cut.

As of Friday, the cut line was looking to be in the 3-over range. Notably, List was sitting at 6-over. The golfer was definitely out of the projected cut. However, as Friday afternoon progressed, the cut line moved up. It settled at 6-over, qualifying List for Saturday’s play. However, the experienced golfer had already packed his “whole locker” to leave.

Speaking about the confusion on Saturday, Luke List said:

“No, I was at home. I packed up my whole locker. I was planning on missing the cut. Obviously, the conditions were tough. I thought it was going to stay at 5. For that to happen, it was a bonus. It happens in golf with those conditions, so I was very fortunate…

You kind of go pessimistic a little bit and you're optimistic, and it's just a big seesaw. Internally, you're rooting for people to make some mistakes, but fortunately, like the golf course did that for me. I was very happy. All the 6-overs were very happy it turned out in our favor.”

It is pertinent to note that this is Luke List’s third Masters outing. The golfer made his debut in the competition as an amateur in 2005. He carded his best competitive round at Augusta, signing a second-round 69 and finishing T33. This is his career-best finish. He returned to the prestigious event in 2022, only to miss the cut.

Despite playing here twice before, the golfer still seems nervous about the complicated travel logistics.

Who made the cut at the Masters?

Here's the leaderboard of golfers who made the Friday cut this weekend ft. Luke List (positions at the time of cut):

T1. Bryson DeChambeau: -6

T1. Max Homa: -6

T1. Scottie Scheffler: -6

4. Nicolai Højgaard: -4

T5. Cam Davis: -3

T5. Collin Morikawa: -3

7. Ludvig Åberg: -2

T8. Ryan Fox: -1

T8. Matthieu Pavon: -1

T8. Byeong Hun An: -1

T8. Cameron Smith: -1

T8. Cameron Young: -1

T8. Tommy Fleetwood: -1

T8. Danny Willet: -1

T15. Sepp Straka: E

T15. Lucas Glover: E

T15. Matt Fitzpatrick: E

T15. Xander Schauffele: E

T15. Adam Schenk: E

T15. Patrick Reed: E

T15. Kurt Kitayama: E

T22. Eric Cole: +1

T22. Tiger Woods: +1

T24. Taylor Moore: +2

T24. Harris English: +2

T24. Patrick Cantlay: +2

T24. Corey Conners: +2

T24. Tyrrell Hatton: +2

T24. Brooks Koepka: +2

T30. Erik van Rooyen: +3

T30. Neal Shipley (amateur): +3

T30. Akshay Bhatia: +3

T30. Shane Lowry: +3

T30. Will Zalatoris: +3

T35. Phil Mickelson: +4

T35. Joaquin Niemann: +4

T35. Min Woo Lee: +4

T35. Denny McCarthy: +4

T35. Vijay Singh: +4

T35. Adam Hadwin: +4

T35. Rory McIlroy: +4

T35. Jason Day: +4

T35. Sahith Theegala: +4

T44. Chris Kirk: +5

T44. Tony Finau: +5

T44. Camilo Villegas: +5

T44. J.T. Poston: +5

T44. Keegan Bradley: +5

T44. Jon Rahm: +5

T50. Jake Knapp: +6

T50. José María Olazábal: +6

T50. Luke List: +6

T50. Thorbjørn Olesen: +6

T50. Russell Henley: +6

T50. Rickie Fowler: +6

T50. Hideki Matsuyama: +6

T50. Grayson Murray: +6

T50. Si Woo Kim: +6

T50. Adam Scott: +6

T50. Tom Kim: +6

It’ll be interesting to see where Luke List finishes in the competition after just making the cut.