“I played ok” – Phil Mickelson reacts to his heckle-filled first round at the US Open 2023

Phil Mickelson had an eventful day 1 at the US Open 2023. The controversial LIV Golf star was heckled on multiple instances at the Los Angeles Country Club course. Despite the brutal heckling, the ace golfer managed to shoot one-under 69 and finished T25 at the end of Thursday.

Mickelson shared T25 with the likes of Masters champion Jon Rahm, fellow LIV star Cameron Smith and Memorial Tournament winner Viktor Hovland, among others. The 53-year-old, who came into the major on the back of a T2 finish at the Masters, seemed satisfied with his performance as well. Reacting to his first-round performance, the 2021 PGA Championship winner said that he ‘played okay’ despite a couple of bad swings.

Speaking at the end of Day 1 at LACC, Phil Mickelson said, as quoted by Golf Digest:

“I played ok. I hit a few swings coming down the stretch. I made two bad swings that cost me a few strokes, but I hit a lot of good shots today.”

It is pertinent to note that Mickelson had his moments on Thursday. The golfer birdied the 12th and 13th holes and made the turn in 34, with birdies at the third and fourth getting him to three under. This took inside the top 10 of the US Open 2023 leaderboard. He even converted a testy 15-footer to save a bogey at the sixth and was one of just 20 players that recorded a par or better at the drivable par 4.

Explaining his game, Mickelson said:

“You feel like you have to push it a little bit, but you can't push too hard here because it'll come back and bite you. I tried to be patient and I put myself in really good position, three under with those last five, six holes to go, and I didn't quite close the round out.”

Phil Mickelson was heckled at the US Open 2023

Phil Mickelson’s game wasn’t stress-free in any manner. The golfer was continually taunted by hecklers at the LACC. The LIV golfer faced the heat from several faceless individuals for his pro-LIV Golf remarks ahead of the major. Mickelson was even taunted on his final hole by one voice coming from a man, who was later taken off the course by the security.

Amid the constant verbal attacks, the former PGA star also got some love from fans. The eventual “we love Phil!” shouts were filling some awkward voids before Mickelson made his shots. Despite the heckles, the LIV golfer stuck to his word and didn’t comment on any matter relating to the ongoing PGA Tour-PIF deal.

Upon being asked if he wanted to speak about that deal, the golfer said that he is focused on the game. Phil Mickelson said:

“Not yet because I don't want to detract right now from this tournament and where I'm at. I'm playing well. I want to get myself in contention. I'll talk about it maybe after.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the six-time major winner performs as the weekend progresses.

