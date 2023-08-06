“I please ask for continued respect and privacy” – LPGA star Anna Nordqvist reveals she’s going through a divorce after pulling out of Scottish Open

Three-time major champion Anna Nordqvist recently revealed a shocking update on her personal life. The Swedish golfer shared a post on August 5, saying that she is going through a tough phase in her life.

Anna stated that she is in the middle of a divorce, which is why she decided to opt out of the Scottish Open earlier this week. She thanked her fans and friends for their love and support. The Swedish professional golfer further asked them to respect her privacy as she has been managing the difficult time.

Anna Nordqvist wrote in her post:

"I wanted to say thank you for all the love and support while I'm going thru a rough time this year. I know a lot of people have reached out in regards to me taking time away from the game this year and to my latest WD this week. To avoid speculations and more questions - I am in the middle of a divorce. I please ask for continued respect and privacy while Im managing this difficult time."

Anna Nordqvist post (Image via Instagram/@a_nordqvist)

Anna Nordqvist married PGA Tour caddie Kevin McAlpine in the Scottish countryside on August 2022.

In an interview with the media a few weeks before her wedding, she revealed details of her official nuptials. Anna was looking forward to spending the day with her friends and family. Golf Channel quoted her saying in July 2022:

“I've had my dress for a good almost three years now. I hope it still fits in two weeks. I've got to lay off the candy here. Our nearest and dearest friends and families are going to be there, so I'm just very excited to get to spend the day with them.”

Who is Anna Nordqvist's husband?

Anna Nordqvist's husband Kevin McAlpine is a PGA Tour caddie. Over the years, he has worked with numerous golfers, including Martin Laird and Lexi Thompson.

Kevin was born on January 13, 1984, in Blairgowrie to former goalkeeper Hamish Robert McAlpine. He had an interest in sports while growing up because he came from a sporting household. After completing his school at Colorado State University, he drew profound love for golf and carved himself a successful caddie.

Kevin met Anna while looping for Lexi Thompson on the LPGA Tour event in 2017. They did not officially tie the knot until last year, the couple had been engaged for a few years.

In one of his interviews in 2021, the PGA caddie confessed that Anna was one of the nicest humans he ever met. He told The Scotsman:

“She’s one of the nicest human beings I’ve met in my life. I've brought her out of her shell a little. She had been reserved; golf’s been her whole thing, and I know what that’s like. You can get caught up in that, and it’s just golf, golf, golf, but there’s more to life than that. I think she realizes that; I realized that a long time ago.”

Speaking of the time when he was carrying Thompson's bag during the 2017 Solheim Cup in Des Moines in a match against Anna, Kevin said via The Scotsman:

“That was one of the worst days of my life, but this is one of the best. I’ll admit that I don’t like watching. I think it’s down to the fact I’ve played myself, not in that position admittedly, but it’s a similar feeling."