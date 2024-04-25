“I politely declined every time” - Rory McIlroy claims LIV Golf’s Bubba Watson 'hounded' him for years to play team events

Team events are extremely rare in golf, but Rory McIlroy is about to play one for the first time. This weekend, he is slated to tee off in the Zurich Classic, the only PGA Tour event featuring players lining up with each other.

McIlroy had also never played four events in a row, not wanting to do so, especially during Major season. He revealed that many asked him to play team events, but he finally agreed to do so with Shane Lowry.

Via Golf Magic, he said:

"A few people have asked me over the years. Bubba Watson hounded me for years to come play this with him and I politely declined every time," he revealed.

As per Mcllroy, Bubba Watson was trying to get him to play in non-solo events for a very long time. The LIV Golf member now plays tournaments that carry a team score and have a reward for the best teams but aren't exclusively team-based. He had been trying to show McIlroy the merits of such a format for a while.

It wasn't until the 2023 Ryder Cup that McIlroy agreed to form a team with Lowry to play the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which has been a partner-based tournament since 2017.

As for why he finally agreed to play a team event, he said:

"I just thought it would be fun to do, going and playing here with a friend and enjoying a week in New Orleans. And going to eat some good food at night and trying to play some good golf during the day. I thought it would be a fun week," he admitted.

There's no telling whether or not Rory McIlroy will become a mainstay for events like this, but he's finally giving it a shot.

Rory McIlroy fancies chances with Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are one of the more talented duos in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans field, at least on paper. They stand a good chance of winning it all.

Rory McIlroy is ready for the Zurich Classic

McIlroy spoke on their chances of winning:

"I think we're good for each other. I think we'll be good for each other on the course. We'll enjoy doing it, which is a big part of it, as well. Whenever we're out there and competing, you want to enjoy it, as well."

The golfer said that both he and Lowry are fierce competitors and are competitive by nature. They do want to enjoy themselves, but they're here to win and intend to play like it.

The golfer continued:

"I'm excited to be in a new place. As I said before, we spend our whole lives going back to the same cities, the same golf courses and the same routines, so to do something a little different is nice."

McIlroy and Lowry will tee off at 1.44pm EST on Thursday, April 25.