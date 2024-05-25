"I probably came back too early" - Gary Woodland on 'battling his way' back to the PGA Tour after undergoing brain surgery last year

Following his second round 64 of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Gary Woodland said that coming back had been a process for him. He added that he has brought more excitement to his game in recent weeks, which was missing earlier.

After going 2-over 72 in the opening round, Woodland fired a low 64 on Friday, May 25, to make a big leap and finish at T12 after 36 holes. He sank seven birdies, three bogeys and one eagle in the second round. This was the lowest round he had in a long time.

During the post-round interview, Fary Woodland reflected on his performance since returning from brain surgery last September. He made his return earlier this year with the Sony Open in Hawaii and has been steadily making progress since then.

"It's been a process for me, just coming back," he said as per Golf Digest. "I probably came back too early. Then I still just don't feel how I want to feel.

"Charlotte was the first week I went back to where I had a tournament where I had symptoms the year before, and it was eye-opening for me just to be, like, 'I don't feel great, but I don't feel like I did a year ago.' Like, how bad I really was. I think I've forgotten about some of that because I was just so thankful to be back," he added.

Since his return to the PGA Tour, Gary Woodland has made seven cuts in thirteen starts. The T-21 finish at the Texas Children’s Houston Open has been his best result so far. He has a chance to finish better this week.

When will Gary Woodland tee off at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3?

Gary Woodland is paired with Tony Finau for the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. The duo will tee off on Saturday, May 25, at 1:05 pm ET.

Finau fired a 1-under 69 to aggregate at 5-under after two rounds and was placed at T7. Woodland is one stroke behind, tied for 12th, alongside Denny McCarthy and Webb Simpson.

The third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge will tee off at 8 am ET on Saturday, with Ben Silverman teeing off from the first hole. Davis Riley holds the 36-hole lead at Colonial Golf Club after he shot a bogey-free 64 on Friday. He's two strokes better than Hayden Buckley and Pierceson Coody.