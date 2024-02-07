"I would have a problem with it” - Justin Thomas doesn’t want LIV Golfers getting back on the PGA Tour without penalty

Justin Thomas isn’t ready to invite LIV Golfers back to the PGA Tour without any penalty. The ace golfer has now come out to state that he “would have a hard time” with letting LIV players back on the American circuit. The comment comes just days after Rory McIlroy spoke in support of letting the defectors play on the Tour.

Thomas joined the likes of Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth, who spoke against McIlroy’s position. The 2022 PGA Championship winner said that “a lot of guys would have a problem” with LIV competitors moving back to the PGA Tour without consequences. Explaining his stance, the 30-year-old stated that players on the American circuit “made sacrifices” and it shouldn’t be overlooked.

However, he added that ‘there is a handful of LIV players’ who could make the PGA Tour better.

Speaking ahead of the WM Phoenix Open in Arizona, Justin Thomas said at a press conference, as quoted by the NY Post:

“I would say that there’s a handful of players on LIV that would make the Tour a better place, but I’m definitely not in agreement that they should just be able to come back that easily."

I think there’s a lot of us that made sacrifices and were very — whether it’s true to our word or what we believe in or just didn’t make that decision, and I totally understand that things are changing and things are getting better, but it just would — I would have a hard time with it, and I think a lot of guys would have a hard time with it, and I’m sure we don’t need to convince you why we would have a hard time with it.”

Thomas’ comments against LIV Golfers participating on the PGA Tour come just days after Fowler and Spieth shared their similar takes.

Speaking in the wake of the Strategic Sports Group’s (SSG) $3 billion investment in the PGA, both golfers opposed the idea of Saudi-backed series defectors returning to play in PGA Tour events without any consequence.

Rory McIlroy wants to allow LIV golfers back on the PGA Tour without punishment

The comments from different PGA Tour stars come after McIlroy changed his stance on LIV golfers. The Northern Irishman, who’s been a staunch opponent of the rebel series, recently said that its players should not face any punishment for getting back on the traditional tour. The 34-year-old golfer said “it is hard to punish people” for choosing freedom.

Speaking ahead of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rory McIlroy said:

“I think life is about choices. Guys made choices to go and play LIV, guys made choices to stay here. If people still have eligibility on this tour and they want to come back and play or you want to try and do something, let them come back. I mean, I think it's hard to punish people. I don’t think there should be a punishment.”

McIlroy admitted that he ‘changed his tune’ as the PGA Tour-LIV Golf fight continues to affect both circuits. However, others like Thomas don’t seem to agree with the four-time Major champion.