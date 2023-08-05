“I promise, I'm trying” - Matthew Wolff responds to Brooks Koepka’s criticism after record-round at Greenbrier LIV tournament 

Matthew Wolff has proven the world wrong at the LIV Golf Greenbrier event, after shooting a record round of 9 under par. Most importantly, he shot back at Brooks Koepka, who had lashed out at the 24-year-old just a few weeks ago.

In early January, Koepka harshly expressed his disappointment in Matthew Wolff's lack of commitment to the team. The team captain said that he had practically given up on him.

Needless to say, Wolff was severely disappointed in Koepka's comments and said that he always tried his best. Now, Wolff has proven Koepka wrong, shooting an impressive round of 61 at the Old White Course. After the round, he had only one message for Koepka. According to Golf Monthly, he said:

"I didn't really feel like I needed to prove anything to anyone. Just to myself really. But at the end of the day, it's just golf. I mean, you play bad and then you play good."

Wolff birdied five of the first six holes, but his highlight moment also came at the 12th hole of the day. He sank an eagle putt for the 570-yard, par 5 hole - leaving the audience impressed. Finding a pool of reporters after the round, he was eager to send out a reply to Koepka.

"Like I said, I'm accepting the fact that just because I played well today, it might not go the same tomorrow or might go just as well. At the end of the day, I'm doing what I can and trying to shoot the lowest score I can every day. I promise, I'm trying."

Matthew Wolff highlights the importance of mental health after lashing out by captain Brooks Koepka

Matthew Wolff

After Koepka lashed out at Matthew Wolff, the latter was quick to point out that not every tournament can go his way. Despite him trying, it was inevitable that he would occasionally struggle.

Wolff's mental health struggles are known outside the course, and he highlighted the importance of acknowledging the same.

Speaking in a statement via Sports Illustrated, Wolff said:

"My challenges on and off the golf course with my mental health has been well documented. I deal with those challenges every day. I have made positive strides in managing my life and feel like my game is turning for the positive. To hear through the media that our team leader has given up on me is heartbreaking."

Needless to say, Koepka's comments were rather harsh and met with backlash from the golf community. However, Matthew Wolff has proven the team captain wrong, as Smash GC leads the LIV Greenbrier event currently.