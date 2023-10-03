"I couldn't be more proud”: Ian Poulter congratulates team Europe for winning the tournament despite Ryder Cup snub

Ian Poulter was excluded from the Ryder Cup this year due to being defected to LIV Golf. It's unclear what role he would have played given his age and form. But there were ideas of a vice captain's role with eyes on a future as a captain for Europe.

Poulter used to be a standout for the team, appearing almost every time and playing unbelievably well. He was one of Europe's finest, but he wasn't even remotely involved this year.

Poulter felt spurned by that earlier this year and has made his feelings known. Nevertheless, he was watching his country and cheering them on. He couldn't help but be pleased with what he saw as they dominated Zach Johnson's USA squad.

He posted to social media:

"I couldn't be more proud to see this great team win back the Ryder Cup. You just don't see emotion like it at any other event. Enjoy the night lads and congratulations."

Poulter's unreal 15-8-2 record at the Ryder Cup features an undefeated 6-0-1 record in singles matches. He was so good that he earned the nickname 'The Postman' from his teammates since he always delivers on Sunday.

Poulter admitted in an interview with GQ that he was hopeful about his Ryder Cup future in July:

“Hopefully, going forward, I can be part of a team at some stage. Maybe not playing, but if I can help to captain or vice-captain – or just be there for the young guys that need a bit of support, because they're big, stressful weeks. They're very demanding.”

He knows more about playing for Team Europe than anyone in the world.

Will Ian Poulter return to the Ryder Cup?

Luke Donald hasn't really commented on the LIV Golf situation, but he didn't choose anyone from the rebel tour to be part of his team. That makes Ian Poulter's path back to the Cup a precarious one.

Nevertheless, the merger could change that. PGA Tour and LIV Golf are going to be much closer in the future. Hence, there may be a way for LIV golfers to earn their way back to the Ryder Cup.

Can Ian Poulter work his way back?

Rory McIlroy, who has played alongside Poulter and Lee Westwood many times for Europe, believes this week might have been a wake-up call for them. Since Poulter, Westwood, and even Sergio Garcia were excluded, he thinks they might feel left out.

He also said before the week started that he felt like they would see that they miss Team Europe more than the team misses them. That proved to be somewhat true as they didn't skip a beat in dominating Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and the rest of Team USA.

However, they are not banned. Brooks Koepka was at the Ryder Cup as a player for Team USA. His play, although not good, proved that the rebel tour can theoretically send players to the Ryder Cup.

The future remains unclear thanks to the merger, but there may be a way for Ian Poulter to work his way back.